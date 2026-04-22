FloatR Expands Workforce Engine for Phlebotomists and Specimen Collection, Launches New Offerings and v7 Platform

FloatR On-Demand Workforce Engine for Healthcare

FloatR launches v7 and "Concierge" managed services, scaling its 17,000+ member phlebotomy network to help labs automate staffing and recover lost revenue.

With the launch of FloatR v7 and our new Concierge service, we’ve built a true workforce engine allowing healthcare organizations to scale without the friction of legacy agencies.” — Evan Haupt

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FloatR, the modern workforce engine for healthcare staffing, today announced a major expansion of its offerings alongside the release of FloatR v7 and continued growth of its nationwide network of phlebotomists, specimen collectors, and clinical support staff.As demand for specimen collection and lab services increases, healthcare organizations face a persistent challenge: missed collections due to staffing gaps can translate directly into lost revenue.FloatR is designed to help address this challenge.A Workforce Engine Built for Modern HealthcareFloatR was founded on a simple premise: healthcare has evolved, but staffing has not.For labs and healthcare organizations, the operational and financial impact is significant. When specimen collectors call out or shifts go unfilled:Revenue opportunities may be missedPatient access can be delayedOperational efficiency may declineFloatR replaces outdated staffing models with a modern workforce engine designed to deliver:5x faster staffing fulfillment3x lower cost structuresThe potential to recover meaningful revenue from previously unfilled shiftsThe ability to improve overall workforce ROIIn some cases, FloatR clients have reported recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue and achieving significant ROI improvements by maintaining consistent staffing coverage.New Offering Expansion: From Self-Serve to Fully ManagedBuilding on the success of FloatR On-Demand and FloatR Pool, FloatR is introducing an additional offering designed to meet broader workforce needs:FloatR ConciergeA fully managed workforce solution for organizations that want to outsource staffing execution. From sourcing and scheduling to compliance and fulfillment, FloatR manages performance and delivery.You define the need. FloatR helps deliver the outcome.These offerings now include:FloatR On-Demand - real-time, self-serve staffingFloatR Pool - managed pipelines for recurring and long-term rolesFloatR Concierge - fully managed workforce executionTogether, these offerings create a flexible workforce model that adapts to a wide range of healthcare staffing strategies.Introducing FloatR v7: Faster, Simpler, Built to ScaleFloatR also announced the release of FloatR v7, the latest version of its application, designed to simplify onboarding and accelerate workforce deployment for both healthcare organizations and FloatRs.FloatR v7 delivers:Access to 17,000+ fully vetted, qualified healthcare professionalsNationwide coverage across labs and healthcare facilitiesUnlimited hiring with no per-hire feesSimplified onboarding for faster activationAutomated compliance, credentialing, and payrollImproved shift fulfillment speed and user experienceThe result is a system that reduces friction across the staffing lifecycle while enabling organizations to scale more efficiently.17,000+ FloatRs Powering Nationwide Coverage"With the launch of FloatR v7 and our new Concierge service, we’re moving beyond simple staffing. We’ve built a true workforce engine that treats human capital as agile infrastructure, allowing healthcare organizations to scale instantly without the friction of traditional agency models," said Evan Haupt, CEO and Founder of FloatR. "Staffing gaps are more than just operational headaches, they are a direct hit to a lab's bottom line. FloatR is designed to turn those lost opportunities back into revenue by providing a nationwide network of 17,000+ professionals ready to fill the gaps that traditional staffing simply can't reach."FloatR’s network now exceeds 17,000+ certified healthcare professionals, with deep specialization in:PhlebotomistsSpecimen collectorsThis growing network supports coverage across distributed care environments, helping organizations improve continuity of care and workforce reliability.Replacing Agencies with InfrastructureFloatR is not a traditional staffing vendor.It is a workforce engine.A system designed to help healthcare organizations:Reduce the risk of unfilled shiftsImprove access to qualified staffAutomate onboarding, compliance, and payrollGain real-time visibility into workforce operationsScale staffing across locations with greater controlFloatR enables a shift from reactive staffing models to more proactive workforce management.About FloatRFloatR is the modern way healthcare organizations source, schedule, and deploy clinical staff.Built for digital healthcare operations, FloatR replaces traditional staffing approaches with a fast, automated, and transparent workforce engine. The platform connects healthcare organizations with a growing nationwide network of credentialed clinicians, enabling faster staffing, lower costs, and greater operational control.

FloatR is the modern way healthcare organizations source, schedule, and deploy clinical staff.

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