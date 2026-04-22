FS-Elliott Announces Compressor Maintenance Co. as Newest Channel Partner
Expanding service coverage across Delaware and parts of Maryland and Pennsylvania with enhanced support for oil-free centrifugal compressor systems.
This partnership brings together two experienced organizations to deliver reliable, energy-efficient centrifugal compressor solutions and comprehensive service support to customers.
Compressor Maintenance Co. is a trusted provider of compressed air system services, specializing in maintenance, repair, and system optimization. With decades of industry experience, the company supports a wide range of compressor technologies and is known for its responsive service, technical expertise, and commitment to maximizing equipment performance and uptime.
As part of the partnership, Compressor Maintenance Co. will offer a range of services to support expanded compressed air needs, including:
• New system consultation
• Centrifugal compressor maintenance and repair
• System audits and performance optimization
• Preventive maintenance programs
• Emergency service support
• Factory-trained service technicians
• OEM parts and technical support
• Compressed air system troubleshooting and diagnostics
“We are pleased to welcome Compressor Maintenance Co. as our newest channel partner,” said Mark McCarthy, Manager, Channel Development Sales at FS-Elliott. "Their strong service capabilities and dedication to customer support align well with our mission. We are confident this partnership will further enhance the value and responsiveness we deliver to our customers.”
Barbara Myers
FS-Elliott
+1 724-387-3200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.