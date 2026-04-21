With $60M VC Backing and First Live Customer, Valstro Targets Sell-Side Looking for Next-gen OMS

Large Investment Banking Firm onboarded as first Wall Street client

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valstro , the only enterprise-ready, plug-and-play, cloud-native Order Management System (OMS), today announced the successful go-live with its first customer. The company’s commercial launch aligns with structural changes coming to mainstream capital markets; primarily driven by AI and cloud migration, including 24/7 trading, tokenization and prediction markets. Designed for flexibility, scalability, and continuous improvement, the platform helps firms drive new revenue and reduce costs through accelerated enhancements, reduced operational costs and greater control over their trading technology.Cloud-native by design and utilizing a modern UI, Valstro unlocks innovation that cannot be achieved on older platforms. The live client has already seen a reduction in future TCO by leveraging automated AI-driven testing against Valstro’s UI as part of their pipeline, replacing costly and error-prone manual tests with automation and speed, which enables them to test faster and innovate more.Key features & benefits include:• AI-enabled, cloud-native platform with integrated trader assistant tools• Fully compliant, automated, and deterministic trading workflows that enable fast innovation and position the business for the future• Modern cloud infrastructure providing operational efficiencies, global scalability, and high availability in a continuous improvement operating model• Full access to transactional and reference data using open-source query language• Business APIs that unlock innovation through interoperable workflows• Rapid deployment supported by automated testing (unit, integration, E2E)• Updates implemented in a matter of weeks instead of months, allowing firms to stay up to date with the latest platform features and security enhancements.Steve Barrow, CEO of Valstro, said: “The market is changing fast and brokers need technology that can keep up. New themes are reshaping trading, and firms that are not prepared to adapt will struggle to compete.” Barrow continues: “We built Valstro from the ground up with deep capital markets knowledge, designed for the future. By combining modern architecture with a new level of intelligence, we are helping clients face challenges head-on with greater speed, flexibility, and control.”Valstro has raised more than $60 million in venture capital, supporting continued investment in platform development, client delivery, and the company’s long-term growth.Paul Walker, Industry Partner & Global Advisory Council Member of Motive Partners, and Valstro Board member, said: “Valstro brings an experienced, world-class team delivering critical modern trading workflows and AI tools to some of the largest equity markets in the world. We are thrilled to be among its investors, alongside Portage and EJF Ventures.”The platform provides off-the-shelf connectivity to buy-sides, global brokers, and integrated market data, eliminating significant cost and time. Valstro clients will see implementation completed in a matter of days, as opposed to the current industry standard of months. With continuous innovation at the heart of Valstro, the OMS is built to evolve with the industry.###Editorial contacts:Chrissa Diakanastasis / Alice JigaEmail: pr@moonlightiq.comTel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770About Valstro:Valstro is the only enterprise-ready, next-gen, Cloud-native OMS on the market. Itempowers institutional sell-side firms in the US equities market to move faster, innovate efficiently and take full control of their trading tech stack without compromising on speed, reliability, or security.With continuous innovation at the heart of Valstro, the firm delivers a future-ready platform that adapts to how the clients’ desks actually trade. It is open, flexible, interoperable and built to evolve at the pace of client needs.For more information, please visit: https://www.valstro.com

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