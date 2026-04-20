Three Massachusetts Hikers Rescued from Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

April 20, 2026

Franconia, NH – On Friday, April 17, at 8:30 p.m., Conservation Officers with NH Fish and Game were made aware of three hikers in need of assistance on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch. The trio had run out of daylight, could no longer follow the trail, and felt that they could not safely cross Dry Brook, which the Falling Waters Trail crosses five times. They also lacked appropriate clothing to spend the night because temperatures were falling. The hikers were located approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. A pair of Conservation Officers responded to the Falling Waters Trail.

At 11:05 p.m. the first Conservation Officer contacted the group. Ater giving them lights and some warm clothing they safely made the uppermost brook crossing. To avoid the remaining crossings and the monorail that existed on the trail, the group bushwhacked to the lower portion of the trail and safely made it to the trailhead at 12:05 a.m. The hikers were identified as 21-year-old Joelina Pereyra, 23-year-old Arianna Pereyra, and 22-year-old Nayeli Rodriguez, all of Haverhill, MA.

The group had departed from the trailhead at around 8:00 a.m. and had ascended on the Old Bridle Path to Franconia Ridge. Equipped with only sneakers, the icy trail conditions slowed their progress. Once the sun set the group did not have any lights that would allow them to follow the trail.

Hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek and to pack the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.