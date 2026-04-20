Trailbike Crash in Merrimack

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

April 20, 2026

Merrimack, NH – On April 18, just before 1:00 PM, Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were contacted by the New Hampshire State Police Dispatch Center. Conservation Officers were advised that there had been a trailbike crash in the town of Merrimack in the Jon Simeone Memorial ATV Park. Merrimack Police, Merrimack Ambulance, and a Conservation Officer responded.

Merrimack Ambulance quickly transported the trailbike operator to Elliot Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Upon investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old David Banks of Hollis, NH, was entering a sharp turn, which he failed to negotiate. The trailbike and Banks were sent into the air, landing among large rocks and boulders. Banks was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash. It appears that speed and inexperience were the primary factors in the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within their limits, and to always utilize safety equipment.