Two Hikers Rescued from Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

April 20, 2026

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2026, authorities responded to the summit of Mt. Washington to assist two young hikers who were experiencing difficulties in harsh conditions.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers received a 911 call indicating that Vaughn Webb, 18, and Khang Nguyen, 17, both of Plymouth, MA, were on the summit of Mt. Washington and were seeking shelter from wind-driven precipitation next to a building. One of the hikers was experiencing significant leg pain because of an unknown condition. With cold air temperatures, high winds, and forecasted snow, Conservation Officers immediately devised a plan to locate and extract the two young men.

Officers were able to contact an employee of Mt. Washington State Park, who went out and began searching for the pair. The Mount Washington Auto Road was also contacted, and they advised that they had cleared the road suitably enough to get vehicle traffic to the summit. Conservation Officers then responded in four-wheel-drive pickup trucks to try and get to the summit and back ahead of the incoming snow.

By approximately 8:00 p.m., Webb and Nguyen were located by the State Park employee, brought inside the State Park building, and had first aid rendered to address the leg pain. By 9:00 p.m., a Conservation Officer was on scene and began driving the two hikers back down the Auto Road. By 10:00 p.m., all parties involved were safely off the mountain. Webb and Nguyen were both very thankful for the assistance and expressed their gratitude to all involved.

Conservation Officers would like to thank Mt. Washington State Park and the Mt. Washington Auto Road for their continued support of the many search and rescue missions that take place on the mountain every year. The summit of New Hampshire’s highest peak is certainly deserving of being known for experiencing the “world’s worst weather,” and when time is of the essence, these entities consistently work hard to help those in need.