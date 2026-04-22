ZenFlip and Fido Join Forces to Power Intelligent Publishing

ZenFlip delivers the interactive, accessible publication layer. FIDO surfaces the right content from your archive. Together, they close the gap between discovery and delivery. UK and US regulations now require WCAG conformance for digital publications The Content Delivery Alliance connects AI-powered content access with WCAG 2.2 AA-compliant digital publishing - from archive to accessible audience in one connected workflow.

ZenFlip and Fido form the Content Delivery Alliance - connecting AI-powered content access with WCAG 2.2 AA-compliant digital publishing.

FIDO surfaces the right content. ZenFlip publishes it beautifully - fully accessible and ready to engage audiences on any device.This is a natural fit.” — Jagadish C U, Founder & CEO, ZenFlip / Zentrovia Solutions

BANGALORE, INDIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenFlip , the digital publishing platform built by Zentrovia Solutions, and Fido, the AI-powered content access and curation platform from Kaimai Limited , today announced the formation of the Content Delivery Alliance - a strategic marketing partnership connecting two complementary technologies into a single end-to-end content workflow. The alliance links Fido’s capabilities for surfacing and curating content from existing archives with ZenFlip’s accessible digital publishing layer, enabling organisations to move from content discovery to interactive, WCAG 2.2 AA-compliant publication without switching platforms.Many organisations - charities, professional associations, non-profits and research bodies - hold substantial reserves of institutional content: archived publications, policy papers, impact reports and member communications accumulated over years or decades. The challenge is rarely a shortage of material. It is the inability to surface it intelligently - to identify what is relevant, structure it quickly and get it in front of the people who need it. Valuable institutional knowledge sits locked in document libraries and legacy systems, accessible only to those who already know where to look.When organisations do manage to pull material together for publication, a second challenge waits at the delivery end. PDFs distributed as email attachments carry no analytics, offer no visibility into readership, and routinely fail accessibility standards. Untagged documents fail screen readers. Keyboard-only users encounter navigation dead ends. Mobile readers receive files formatted for a printed page. The gap between content production and accessible digital delivery is where distribution consistently falls short - and it is the gap the Content Delivery Alliance is designed to close.ZenFlip addresses the delivery side. Built by Zentrovia Solutions, ZenFlip converts documents and structured content into interactive, accessible digital publications. Where most publishing tools treat accessibility as an optional configuration, ZenFlip targets WCAG 2.2 AA conformance by design - applying keyboard navigation, ARIA labels, screen reader support, visible focus indicators, skip links and responsive layout automatically across every publication, without requiring specialist technical knowledge from the publisher. The platform includes built-in page-level analytics, lead capture, an AI Chat feature that lets readers ask questions drawn directly from the content, custom branding, password protection, an embeddable viewer and team collaboration tools. Plans start from 8 per month.Fido addresses the content access side. Developed by Kaimai Limited, a UK-based AI company, Fido uses AI to surface, curate and organise material from existing content archives and new sources. It identifies what is relevant, summarises it efficiently and structures it into a form ready for publication - reducing the time teams spend manually searching document libraries or consolidating reports by hand. For non-profits, trade bodies, publishers and research organisations managing large volumes of accumulated material, Fido makes institutional knowledge discoverable, actionable and ready for the next stage of the publishing workflow.“Most organisations have solved the content access problem or the publishing problem - but rarely both, together. The alliance between ZenFlip and Fido closes that gap, giving teams a complete workflow - from surfacing the right content in their archives to delivering it as a fully accessible, interactive digital publication - without switching platforms.”— Jagadish C U, Founder and CEO, ZenFlip / Zentrovia Solutions“Fido has always been about making content work harder for organisations. Partnering with ZenFlip means our users can now take their content all the way to publication - beautifully formatted, fully accessible, and ready to engage audiences on any device. This is a natural fit.”— John Beer, CEO, Kaimai Limited (Fido)In practice, the alliance connects four stages. Fido surfaces and summarises relevant material from existing archives, organising it into a structured output ready for publication. That curated content moves into ZenFlip, where it becomes an interactive digital publication with page-turning navigation, embedded analytics and AI Chat. Every ZenFlip publication targets WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility by default - keyboard navigation, screen reader support and responsive layout applied automatically. Publishers then gain visibility into reader behaviour - time per page, drop-off points and overall engagement - informing which archived content to surface and prioritise next.The regulatory backdrop gives the alliance direct commercial relevance. In the United Kingdom, the Public Sector Bodies Accessibility Regulations 2018 require public sector organisations to conform to WCAG 2.2 AA standards, extending to online documents and digital publications, not only websites. In the United States, the Americans with Disabilities Act Title II accessibility deadline has been extended: large entities are required to comply by 26 April 2027, and smaller entities by 26 April 2028, mandating WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance for web content and mobile applications. For the charities, associations and public-sector-adjacent organisations that form the shared market for both platforms, these obligations are approaching fast.The Content Delivery Alliance will focus on shared markets including non-profit organisations, professional associations, charities, community organisations and digital publishers - sectors where accessible content delivery has historically required multiple disconnected tools and significant technical overhead. Both platforms will develop co-branded resources, cross-refer qualified prospects and collaborate on go-to-market activity across the UK and international markets. Commercial arrangements for bundled solutions will be explored under a dedicated agreement.ABOUT ZENFLIPZenFlip is a digital publishing platform built by Zentrovia Solutions Private Limited , Bangalore. It converts documents and structured content into interactive, accessible digital publications targeting WCAG 2.2 AA by default — with keyboard navigation, ARIA labels, screen reader support, visible focus indicators, skip links and responsive layout built in. The platform includes page-level analytics, lead capture, AI Chat, custom branding, password protection, an embeddable viewer and team collaboration tools. Plans from $18/month.ABOUT KAIMAI / FIDOFido is an AI platform developed by Kaimai Limited, a UK-based AI company. Fido enables organisations to surface, curate and organise content from existing archives and new sources, making institutional knowledge discoverable and ready for publication. It serves non-profits, trade bodies, publishers and research organisations across the UK and internationally. kaimai.ai

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