Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of April 20, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Monday, April 20, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of the Interior."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Bill, Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Services and General Government Bill, and Interim Subcommittee Allocations.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a continuation of the full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Services and General Government Bill.

On Thursday, April 23, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Thursday, April 23, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold a budget hearing called "Department of Commerce."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation will hold a hearing called "Cyber Posture of the Department of Defense."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "FY27 Budget Request for Nuclear Forces and Atomic Energy Defense Activities."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a joint hearing called "Revitalizing Shipbuilding and the Maritime Industrial Base."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee markup on the following bill:

H.R. 8210, the A Stronger Workforce for America Act of 2026 (Walberg)

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Profits Over Patients: The PBM Business Model Under Scrutiny."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2027 Department of Health and Human Services Budget."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "SAT Streamlining Act: Modernizing Satellite Licensing for the Final Frontier."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Nuclear Regulatory Commission: Oversight of Activities, Priorities, and Fiscal Year 2027 Budget."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Help or Hindrance? The Impact of U.S. Environmental Laws on Critical Material Supply Chains, National Security, and Economic Growth."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

H.R. 425, the Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act (Davidson)

H.R. 941, the Small Lenders Exempt from New Data and Excessive Reporting (Small LENDER) Act (Hill)

H.R. 8286, the Protecting Americans’ Retirement Savings from Politics Act (Steil)

H.R. 8290, the Exchange Rate Accountability Act of 2026 (Sessions)

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will hold a hearing called "Diversifying Risk: The Benefits of Reinsurance and Credit Risk Transfers."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Evaluating the Effectiveness of U.S. Sanctions Programs."

Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee markup on 23 bills.On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a joint hearing called "Online Scams, Crypto Fraud, and Digital Extortion: An Examination of How Transnational Criminal Networks Target Americans."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold the continuation of a full committee hearing called "Funding Lapse and Security Gaps: Assessing the Harmful Impacts of the DHS Shutdown on Americans."

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Monday, April 20, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for Compartmented Programs."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on the National Intelligence Enterprise will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Hearing for the Department of Energy."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Central Intelligence Agency."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Military Services."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Defense Intelligence Agency, United States Cyber Command, and United States Special Operations Command."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on the National Security Agency and Cyber will hold a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the National Security Agency."

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Protecting U.S. Leadership in Codes Development and Enhancing Public Access."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a hearing called "EXPLORE America250: Enhancing Accessibility at our National Parks and Public Lands."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a hearing called "Tribal Natural Resource Development: Barriers and Successes."

Rules

On Monday, April 20, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.R. 1897, the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (Westerman)

H.R. 5587, the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources Act of 2026 (Kim)

H.R. 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2026 (Carter)

H.R. 4690, the Reliable Federal Infrastructure Act (Langworthy)

H. Res. 1182, Expressing support for rural communities across the United States as stewards of the environment, major suppliers of United States energy resources, critical providers of food production and manufacturing capacity, and drivers of national economic stability, and recognizing the work of the House of Representatives in the 119th Congress in support of those vital communities (Fuller)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Research and Technology will hold a hearing called "Robots Made in America: Advancing U.S. Leadership in Manufacturing and Automation."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will hold a full committee hearing called "A Review of the President’s Budget Request for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for Fiscal Year 2027."

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Independent Work, Real Opportunity: The Gig Economy and the Future of Entrepreneurship."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Subcommittee on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation and the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a joint hearing called "Revitalizing Shipbuilding and the Maritime Industrial Base."

Veterans Affairs

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, April 21, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs will hold an oversight hearing called "Examining VA Benefits: Pension and Fiduciary, and VA Life Insurance Options."

On Tuesday, April 21, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Protecting Patients and Taxpayers: Cracking Down on Medicare Fraud."

On Wednesday, April 22, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing called "Trump Administration’s 2026 Trade Policy Agenda with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer."

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