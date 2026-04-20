STMicroelectronics reveals high-precision op amps for 4V-36V range

ST's TSB192 op amps

High accuracy, stability over temperature, wide operating-voltage range

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics’ TSB192 dual op amps deliver very high precision for applications that need a wide operating-voltage range, with offset voltage of 20µV, temperature drift of 100nV/°C, and gain-bandwidth of 8MHz.

While op amps with comparable offset voltage are usually precision devices that require a low-voltage supply, ST’s TSB192 can operate from any voltage between 4V to 36V. With 30µV maximum offset across the full temperature range and the low drift, the TSB192 minimizes reliance on compensation in signal-conditioning networks within industrial, automotive, healthcare, and consumer-electronic equipment. Drawing up to 1.9mA per channel extends the runtime of battery-operated equipment and rail-to-rail outputs maximize the available dynamic range.

The precision and linearity of the TSB192 ensures repeatable performance in analog integrators and measurement circuitry of equipment such as temperature detectors, medical instrumentation, electronic scales, and industrial test instruments. The generous gain-bandwidth, combined with 5V/µs slew rate and 11nV/√Hz input noise, enhances frequency response and minimizes distortion in amplifiers for transducers, bridges, strain gauges, and in precision active filters. The devices operate from -40°C to 125°C, making them suitable for automotive applications, and have ESD tolerance up to 4kV HBM.

The TSB192 is in production now in a choice of SO-8 and MiniSO-8 packages, from $1.06 for orders of 1000 pieces. An automotive-grade version will be available later in 2026.

For more information, please visit www.st.com/TSB1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.