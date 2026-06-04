STMicroelectronics’ 48V automotive pre-driver combines ISO 21780 compliance with 8-channel flexibility

ST's L98GD8E 48V automotive pre-driver

Independent high-side/low-side outputs with advanced diagnostics and EMC control

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an absolute maximum rating (AMR) of 75V, STMicroelectronics’ L98GD8E is the only 48V automotive pre-driver to combine compliance with the ISO 21780 standard for 48V electrical systems and eight channels for high-side and low-side driving.

The device’s eight outputs are independently configurable for driving external high-side N-channel and P-channel, or low-side N-channel MOSFETs, allowing flexibility to handle loads in a variety of configurations. One IC can control up to two H bridges in DC motor drives, or can manage multiple relays, resistive or capacitive loads, and provide peak&hold control for small valves. Channel 6 is suitable for driving safety-relevant loads requiring a dedicated enable pin.

Typical applications for the L98GD8E include mild-hybrid systems such as powertrain and energy recovery, as well as auxiliary systems such as e-compressors and integrated starter generators. Capable of driving multiple loads, its flexibility simplifies leveraging the 48V powernet to increase power delivery, raise energy efficiency, and save weight by reducing wiring and connector current ratings.

The L98GD8E helps meet the EMC regulations applying to automotive electrical systems by permitting MOSFET slew-rate control during both turn on and turn off. In addition, advanced diagnostic features help fulfil the high safety demands by protecting loads and detecting faults such as short-to-ground, short-to-battery, and open load in both ON and OFF conditions. Two integrated 10 bit ADCs, monitoring battery voltage and device temperature, enable dynamic and automatic overcurrent threshold compensation to adapt to all operating conditions.

The L98GD8E is compatible with 3.3V and 5V logic and provides a high speed SPI interface for configuring the IC and sharing diagnostic signals. As well as indicating external faults, the diagnostics also include built-in self-test (BIST), hardware self-checking (HWSC) of internal overvoltage-detection circuitry, and a communication check (CC) watchdog timer. The SPI also gives access to the battery and die temperature measurements. There are two disable pins that provide dual-redundant fast switch-off to further enhance system safety.

The L98GD8E is in production now, in a 10mm x 10mm TQFP64 package. Budgetary pricing starts at $3.95 for orders of 1000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/l98gd8e-pre-driver



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