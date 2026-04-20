RipRip.io Launches Digital Platform for Pokemon Trading Card Pack Openings

RipRip.io is now live

RipRip.io lets collectors open digital packs containing real, physical Pokémon cards and choose to ship or sell them back instantly at 90% of fair market value.

The trading card hobby deserved a better experience. Real cards, transparent odds, and an immediate decision on every pull. That is what RipRip.io was built for.” — Team RipRip

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RipRip.io, a digital pack-opening platform for Pokémon trading card collectors, has officially launched. Backed by OKX Ventures, the platform enables users to open digital packs containing real, authenticated physical cards sourced by credible vendors. Upon revealing a card, users have 24 hours to request physical delivery or sell the card back to the platform at 90% of its current fair market value. If no selection is made within that window, the card is automatically sold, and USDC is transferred directly to the user's wallet.

Platform and Payments

RipRip.io operates on the Solana blockchain and processes all transactions in USDC, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Users access the platform via Phantom Wallet. All blockchain transaction fees are covered by RipRip.io. Every pack opening uses verifiable randomness and locked pack configurations, with verification data available for each opening so users can confirm results align with published odds.

Rip Rewards Program

RipRip.io launches with a loyalty program available from day one. For every dollar spent on the platform, users receive one entry into a monthly drawing for a Grail Booster: a digital pack containing a real, physical card with a guaranteed minimum value of $10,000. First-time users are automatically entered into an additional drawing for a card valued at $500 or more. Participation in both programs is included at no additional cost.

Available Booster Pack Tiers

The platform launches with seven booster pack tiers. Card value increases proportionally with pack price:

- All-Stars Booster ($10): Cards from any Pokémon set released since 1999.

- Gym Leader Booster ($25): Increased card value relative to the entry tier.

- Elite Four Booster ($50): Higher value tier for experienced collectors.

- Champion Booster ($100): High-value cards with no low-value filler.

- Legendary Booster ($250): Premium tier featuring high-demand collector cards.

- Mythical Booster ($500): Cards rarely available through standard retail channels.

- Celestial Booster ($1,000): The platform's top tier with the highest-value cards available.

About RipRip.io

RipRip.io is a digital pack-opening platform for trading card collectors, built on the Solana blockchain. Users open digital packs containing real, authenticated physical Pokémon trading cards and choose to receive physical delivery or sell cards back instantly at 90% of fair market value. All transactions are processed in USDC with no blockchain fees charged to users. RipRip.io is backed by OKX Ventures, the investment arm of one of the world's leading digital asset platforms.

Media Contact

Website: RipRip.io

Twitter/X: x.com/riprip_io

Instagram: instagram.com/riprip_io

TikTok: tiktok.com/@riprip_io

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