Vibrant Publishers Introduces 'C Programming Essentials,' a Structured Path to Understanding C & System-Level Computing

Cover of C Programming Essentials. Stephen DeVoy, the author of C Programming Essentials.

Authored by Stephen DeVoy, the book addresses the gap between programming and understanding system-level execution.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has announced the galley release of C Programming Essentials, a structured, hands-on guide to the C programming language. The book is authored by Stephen DeVoy, a computer scientist, educator, and experienced software engineer with a multidisciplinary background in artificial intelligence, compilers, systems programming, and applied software development. With decades of teaching and industry experience, DeVoy brings a practical, systems-oriented perspective to one of the most foundational programming languages in computing. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for reviewers.

C remains one of the most influential programming languages in modern computing, forming the backbone of operating systems, embedded systems, compilers, and performance-critical applications. Despite its importance, many learners struggle with its low-level concepts, especially memory management, pointers, and program execution flow. This book is designed to bridge that gap through structured, incremental learning and real-world programming practice.

Unlike conventional introductory texts, C Programming Essentials emphasizes how programs are compiled, how memory is represented, and how code translates into executable systems. Readers are guided through the complete write–compile–link–run process across Windows, Linux, and Unix environments, ensuring platform-independent understanding.

The book begins with foundational programming concepts and gradually advances into more complex topics such as memory management, modular programming, file systems, and concurrency. Along the way, readers develop a strong debugging mindset and learn to recognize common programming pitfalls and security considerations often overlooked in beginner-level resources.

Organized across 17 structured chapters, the book covers the full spectrum of C programming, including:

◾ Core C programming concepts such as program structure, syntax, variables, and control flow

◾ Essential data types, including arrays, structures, unions, and enumerations

◾ Pointers and memory concepts, including how programs use stack and heap memory

◾ File handling and basic data storage operations

◾ Organizing larger programs using multiple files and header files

◾ Introduction to concurrency using threads and processes

◾ Problem-solving techniques and simple simulation-based programming approaches

Each chapter includes practical explanations, a chapter summary, and quizzes designed to reinforce learning and ensure conceptual clarity.

A major strength of the book is its emphasis on learning by building. Readers work through real-world programming tasks and structured case studies, including a modular Tic-Tac-Toe project, along with additional challenges (online) such as algorithm simulations, prime number generation, and system-level programming exercises.

The book also includes extensive online resources, including complete source code for all major programs, along with additional case studies that illustrate advanced applications of C programming concepts in practical contexts. Platform-specific guidance is provided to ensure consistent functionality and compatibility across Windows, Linux, and macOS environments.

DeVoy explains that the goal of the book extends beyond teaching syntax, focusing instead on helping readers understand how software operates at a system level. “This book is designed to help readers understand not just how to write C programs, but how computers actually execute them—from memory representation to system-level behavior,” he says.

Designed to be accessible to readers with no prior programming experience, the book is suitable for beginners while also serving as a valuable reference for experienced programmers seeking to strengthen their systems-level understanding and reinforce their foundational knowledge of the C language.

C Programming Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management (SLM) Series—a collection of structured, practitioner-focused guides designed for students, professionals, and self-learners seeking practical mastery of technical and managerial domains. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley.

About the Author

Stephen DeVoy is a computer scientist, software engineer, and programming tutor with decades of experience across fields such as artificial intelligence, simulation, web applications, and full-stack development. He has programmed professionally in languages including C, C++, Java, Python, and Lisp. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Boston, he is passionate about helping learners understand programming concepts through clear explanations and practical applications.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: C Programming Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-684-4

Hardback - 978-1-63651-686-8

E-Book - 978-1-63651-685-1

What’s Inside the Book: C Programming Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

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