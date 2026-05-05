Vibrant’s New Book Helps Organizations Turn Improvement into a Daily Habit

Book cover of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know: A practical guide for leaders and professionals. Mike Hammann, author of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Operational Excellence Essentials provides a clear roadmap to stronger workflows, engaged teams, and continuous performance gains.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the official release of Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Operational Excellence Essentials for short), a comprehensive guide for leaders seeking to build resilient, continuously improving organizations. This resourceful manual is authored by Mike Hammann, who brings nearly two decades of experience to the field.

As supply chains, workplaces, and customer expectations evolve, organizations are under pressure to deliver higher quality, shorter lead times, and more reliable outcomes, often with distributed teams and complex technology landscapes. Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know addresses these challenges by presenting Operational Excellence (OpEx) as a unified system connecting strategy, culture, processes, and technology.

Author Mike Hammann, an Operational Excellence expert with more than 20 years of experience, brings a blend of hands-on practice and academic insight to the topic. Over his career, he has led and supported more than 100 improvement projects covering process optimization, continuous improvement (CIP), quality assurance and management, standardization, employee empowerment, data and KPIs, leadership, supply chain, technology and automation, customer focus, and marketing.

“Operational Excellence is not a single project or a one-time initiative,” says Hammann. “It is a mindset and a way of working that aligns people, processes, and technology with the organization’s purpose and values.” His book explains how leaders can turn this mindset into daily practice.

This guide walks readers through the core elements of Operational Excellence, from Lean Management and the PDCA cycle to Kaizen and process stability. It covers the importance of cultural change, top-management commitment, and empowering teams through training and collaborative leadership. The book also delves into quality management, KPIs, and visual management, along with support functions like accounting and reporting. It highlights digital transformation, IoT, and AI in operations, providing a practical toolbox of strategic tools, problem-analysis methods, and project management techniques to drive continuous improvement.

The book includes practical examples, pro tips, fun facts, and detailed case studies, such as the implementation of shop floor management and quality assurance in a fully remote social media team. These real-world scenarios illustrate how the concepts can be applied in different organizational contexts.

The book is celebrated by industry leaders for its comprehensive approach to Lean, quality, and operational systems. Tionna Vinson, Operations Manager, commends the book for effectively connecting Lean, quality, and PDCA in a practical manner, emphasizing that continuous improvement thrives when both leaders and teams are actively engaged. Jody Taylor, Founder & CEO of RUN-OPS, describes the book as a "must-read" for aspiring COOs or COSs, highlighting its rare ability to explain the complex systems and frameworks essential for success in operations. With all the relevant operational topics in one place, this book serves as an indispensable resource for anyone looking to master the field of operations.

Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is written for entrepreneurs, business leaders, operations and OpEx managers, Lean practitioners, and students. It can be used as a self-study resource, a reference guide for improvement teams, or a supplemental text in management and operations courses.

The title joins Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, which is designed to help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs build essential business skills through concise, content-rich books.

About the Author

Mike Hammann began his career in an industrial environment as a mechanic and later became a state-certified process and environmental engineer. Through his involvement in a major improvement project in 2004, he discovered his passion for Operational Excellence and has remained in the field ever since. In addition to extensive hands-on experience, he holds a part-time Bachelor’s degree in value creation management and an MBA in entrepreneurship and innovation management.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series offers compact, approachable books on key areas of business, including production and operations management, strategic planning, workplace culture, and more. Each title blends fundamentals, recognized frameworks, and practical applications in a format that supports independent learning.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Operational Excellence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback – 978-1-63651-659-2

Hardback – 978-1-63651-661-5

E-Book – 978-1-63651-660-8

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