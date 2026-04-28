Alabama Home Builder Launches Blockchain-Based Reservation System for New Homes

ahome token is on the ethereum blockchain where a home meets the blockchain image of the builder Xavier Soto Vargas from a youtube video he made discussing the ahome token's first home on the acquired land

Birmingham builder introduces audited blockchain platform for reserving homes priced below market median

I'm not promising - I'm building. The land is purchased. The contracts are deployed. The audit is complete. This isn't a whitepaper. It's a house” — Xavier Soto Vargas

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xavier Soto Vargas, a licensed Alabama home builder (License #29303), has launched Affordable Home Token (AHOME), a platform that uses Ethereum smart contracts to allow buyers to reserve new construction before groundbreaking.

The smart contracts were independently audited by QuillAudits, receiving a 98% score with zero critical, high, or medium findings. Both contracts are verified on Etherscan and governed by a Gnosis Safe multi-signature wallet, requiring multiple approvals before funds can be moved.

First Project

The initial project is a 1,200-square-foot home in Birmingham constructed with structural insulated panels (SIPs), a building method that produces energy-efficient structures in less time than traditional stick framing. The estimated construction cost is $125,000 to $130,000, with a target sale price of $220,000 - below Birmingham's current median home price.

A National Context

The United States faces an estimated shortage of 4 to 7 million homes, according to industry analyses. Since 2020, institutional investors have acquired more than 500,000 single-family homes nationwide, contributing to price increases that have outpaced wage growth across all age groups. A 2026 study from the American Enterprise Institute's Housing Center, based on Census Bureau data, found that homeownership rates dropped 8 to 10 percentage points across every age cohort between 2000 and 2022.

"I'm not promising - I'm building. The land is purchased. The contracts are deployed. The audit is complete. This isn't a whitepaper. It's a house," said Soto Vargas.

How It Works

Tokens will initially be distributed through a Gnosis Auction, a transparent on-chain auction mechanism. Token holders may redeem tokens toward the purchase of a completed home once they hold a sufficient amount to cover the sale price. The system functions similarly to a prepaid reservation - tokens represent future purchasing power toward a specific property, not equity, shares, or investment returns. AHOME is not a security.

Next Steps

The first token auction date will be announced once community interest thresholds are met. A waitlist is available at https://affordablehometoken.com/auction-waitlist . Affordable Home US is the first builder utilizing the platform, with plans to expand to additional properties and builders.

About Affordable Home US

Affordable Home US is a licensed Alabama home building company (License #29303) operating in the Birmingham metropolitan area. The company specializes in new residential construction using modern building techniques including structural insulated panels (SIPs). Affordable Home US holds $2 million in general liability coverage, maintains a workers' compensation policy, and is BBB accredited.

AHOME - The First Home Built on Blockchain

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