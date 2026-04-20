Consumer Escalation Services Launches Nationwide Advocacy Support

New nonlegal consumer advocacy service helps individuals and small businesses organize complaints, escalate disputes, and seek professional resolution.

Too many valid complaints go unresolved because people do not know how to organize their case or escalate effectively. We help them present their concerns clearly and professionally.” — David Hirschfield

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Escalation Services is proud to announce the launch of its nationwide nonlegal consumer advocacy support service, created to help individuals and small businesses organize complaints, escalate disputes professionally, and improve their chances of reaching meaningful resolution.

Founded by David Hirschfield, Consumer Escalation Services was built to assist people who feel ignored, delayed, or overwhelmed when dealing with billing disputes, refund issues, service failures, warranty concerns, rideshare and app related problems, travel complaints, and other consumer matters. The company focuses on helping clients present their concerns clearly, professionally, and in a structured way so they can escalate to the right departments, executive offices, or public complaint channels when appropriate.

Consumer Escalation Services does not provide legal advice or legal representation. Instead, the company helps clients organize documents, prepare complaint packages, draft professional correspondence, and approach disputes with a more effective escalation strategy.

“Too many valid complaints go unresolved simply because people do not know how to organize their case, who to contact, or how to escalate effectively,” said David Hirschfield, Founder and CEO of Consumer Escalation Services. “Our mission is to help consumers and small businesses cut through red tape, communicate professionally, and improve the odds of being heard by the people who have the authority to act.”

The company’s service model is designed for today’s consumer environment, where many people struggle to get clear answers through standard customer service channels. By focusing on structure, professionalism, and persistence, Consumer Escalation Services aims to provide practical support for those seeking a clearer path forward.

Consumer Escalation Services is available nationwide and offers nonlegal advocacy support for a wide range of complaint categories. The company’s core mission is reflected in its brand message: Organize. Escalate. Resolve.

For more information, visit Consumer Escalation Services online or contact the company directly.

Media Contact:

David Hirschfield

Founder and CEO

Consumer Escalation Services

Phone: 1 (855) 444-4177

Email: support@consumerescalationservices.com

Website: consumerescalationservices.com

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