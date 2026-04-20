Careerscape Expands Nationally, Offering Integrated Recruiting and Workforce Partnership Programs Under One Roof

Careerscape, a national recruiting and staffing firm headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey.

NJ-based firm pairs traditional recruiting with MSP, VMS, Prime Vendor, and on-site programs — a single-source model few staffing firms offer.

Our edge isn't volume, it's care. We'd rather send three candidates who are right than thirty who are close” — Cristian Castro

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Careerscape , a national recruiting and staffing firm headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey, today announced the national rollout of a fully integrated suite of workforce partnership programs. The firm offers employers a single point of contact for everything from individual placements to enterprise-level managed workforce solutions — a combination uncommon in the staffing industry, where most firms specialize in either recruiting or workforce management, but not both."Employers shouldn't have to hire three different vendors to cover one hiring strategy," said Cristian Castro, Client Engagement Manager at Careerscape. "Most firms either place individual candidates or run workforce programs. We do both, and we run them through the same team, so the quality of service stays consistent whether a client is making one hire or managing a hundred contractors."NATIONAL REACHFounded in 2025 and publicly launched in 2026, Careerscape supports clients and candidates in markets nationwide , with dedicated coverage for 29 major cities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and West Coast. Recruiting teams are organized by vertical rather than by geography, so clients in any market are matched with a recruiter who specializes in their industry.INTEGRATED WORKFORCE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAMSIn addition to Direct Hire, Contract Staffing, Executive Search, and Temporary Staffing, Careerscape offers a full set of programs for employers with more complex hiring needs:• Managed Service Provider (MSP) — Full contingent workforce lifecycle management, from vendor coordination to compliance and reporting.• Vendor Management System (VMS) Integration — Configuration and integration with an existing VMS platform, or a recommended stack for firms starting fresh.• Prime Vendor Programs — A single-source staffing relationship that consolidates sub-vendors and gives clients one point of accountability.• Vendor-on-Premise (VOP) — An embedded Careerscape recruiter works on-site as an extension of in-house talent acquisition.• Inclusion Programs — Specialized initiatives supporting veteran placement, supplier partnership requirements, and niche talent pipelines.• Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) — End-to-end ownership of a client's hiring function, scaled to headcount needs.• Global Talent Solutions — International placement and contractor engagement for clients operating across borders.Most staffing firms refer clients out for MSP and VMS work, which introduces additional vendors, longer timelines, and fragmented accountability. Careerscape runs these programs in-house.A HIGH-TOUCH SERVICE MODELCareerscape is built around a white-glove service model. Every client is paired with a dedicated recruiter who specializes in their industry, and workloads are intentionally capped so recruiters can stay close to each search rather than push volume. Candidate submissions are hand-reviewed rather than algorithmically filtered, and employers receive a curated shortlist instead of a high-volume resume dump."Our edge isn't volume, it's care," Castro said. "We'd rather send three candidates who are right than thirty who are close."Careerscape works on a contingency basis for the majority of its placements, meaning employers pay nothing until a hire is made. Contract and program engagements are structured around flexible terms, with no long-term retainers required.INDUSTRIES SERVEDCareerscape recruits across more than 25 industry verticals, including Legal & Compliance, Marketing & Creative, Technology & IT, Office Support & Administration, Healthcare Administration & Clinical, Banking & Financial Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Manufacturing, Construction, and Education. Each vertical is staffed by recruiters with direct experience in that field.ABOUT CAREERSCAPECareerscape is a national recruiting and staffing firm founded in 2025 and publicly launched in 2026. Headquartered in Branchburg, New Jersey, the firm combines traditional recruiting services — Direct Hire, Contract Staffing, Executive Search, Temporary Staffing, RPO, and Global Talent Solutions — with a full suite of workforce partnership programs including MSP, VMS integration, Prime Vendor, Vendor-on-Premise, and Inclusion programs. Learn more at cs-recruiters.com.Built on Integrity, Service, and Results.

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