Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week in New York State by encouraging New Yorkers to take steps to prepare themselves and their households for severe weather. One of the best ways to stay prepared is by taking a New York State Citizens Preparedness Corps course to learn from emergency management experts on the steps individuals and families should take to stay safe during severe weather. New Yorkers also can register to receive weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough to 333111.

"As we mark Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage every New Yorker to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their households before disaster strikes," Governor Hochul said. "Preparation is our best defense. Whether it’s signing up for emergency alerts by texting your county or borough to 333111 or attending a Citizens Preparedness Corps course to learn directly from experts, taking these simple actions now can make all the difference in keeping your family safe when severe weather hits."

The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps, administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the New York National Guard, was established in 2014 to train everyday New Yorkers how to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond immediately and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. Since the program’s inception, 468,000 New Yorkers have been trained through these events.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “During a severe weather emergency, every second counts. You can’t prepare for an emergency during the emergency, which makes planning ahead key to keeping yourself and your loved ones safe. Have a plan, build a kit and sign up for emergency alerts to stay informed about what could come your way.”

During a Citizen Preparedness Corp training, attendees learn about the four steps that they should know and take to complete before disaster strikes:

Develop a plan for you and your family at home, school, work and outdoors. Identify a safe place to take shelter and know what actions to take when a warning is issued. Consider pets when planning for an emergency.

for you and your family at home, school, work and outdoors. Identify a safe place to take shelter and know what actions to take when a warning is issued. Consider pets when planning for an emergency. Build a kit of emergency supplies to last at least 10 days. Include flashlights, weather radio, and extra batteries. You should have one kit each for your home and your vehicle. Plan for any medical needs your family may have. Keep emergency supplies for pets.

of emergency supplies to last at least 10 days. Include flashlights, weather radio, and extra batteries. You should have one kit each for your home and your vehicle. Plan for any medical needs your family may have. Keep emergency supplies for pets. Stay tuned to TV and radio stations that broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages and follow local emergency orders when issued. Receive emergency information direct to your cell phone by texting your county or borough to 333111.

to TV and radio stations that broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages and follow local emergency orders when issued. Receive emergency information direct to your cell phone by texting your county or borough to 333111. Visit your local emergency management office to learn more about how to protect you and your family. Consider volunteering with organizations such as the American Red Cross, New York Cares or the Salvation Army.

More severe weather safety tips are available on the DHSES website.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.