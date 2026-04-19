Guildhall Executive Search Named Regional Partner for Waypoint Career Intelligence Platform Across the GCC

Guildhall Executive Search Guildhall Awarded Best Recruitment Agency in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 April 2026 — Guildhall Executive Search , Dubai's established boutique search firms serving financial services, alternative assets, and infrastructure across the Gulf, has confirmed it will act as the regional delivery partner for Waypoint , the UK-incorporated career intelligence platform that has quietly gained traction among senior professionals in Europe and Asia over the past year.The partnership brings Waypoint's target-company dashboards, hiring-manager intelligence, and direct-approach toolkits to a Gulf market that has long suffered from one of the most opaque senior hiring environments in the world."In fifteen years of running executive search in this region, I have watched genuinely outstanding candidates spend nine to twelve months between roles, not because the market lacked opportunity, but because the market is structurally invisible to them," said Rami Naim, Managing Director of Guildhall. "The GCC does not hire through job boards at the senior end. It hires through board introductions, family-office networks, and conversations that most candidates are never in the room for. Waypoint is the first service I have seen that gives a senior professional a fighting chance of operating on those terms."Why the GCC Needs It MostThe Gulf executive market has historically been difficult for even highly qualified candidates to navigate. Roles above USD 250,000 are rarely advertised. Hiring decisions often sit with a small group of principals, family shareholders, or sovereign-backed investment vehicles where standard CV submission carries almost no weight. Expat turnover compounds the problem, leaving professionals who have spent a decade or more in the region having to rebuild their visibility from scratch every time they move.Guildhall's regional deployment of Waypoint is designed against exactly this reality. Each subscriber receives a dashboard of 30 to 40 target companies mapped specifically to their sector and seniority, with named hiring managers, live hiring signals, CV positioning tailored to each target, and a tracking system that flags when a decision-maker actually engages.Early ResultsOne of the first regional users — a former senior banker at a Gulf institution with fourteen years at the same firm — had spent four months contacting recruiters with almost no traction before trying the platform. Within six weeks of building a Waypoint dashboard, he was in active conversations with three regional family offices and a regional private-credit platform. He accepted an offer in the eighth week."He is not the exception," Naim added. "He is the pattern. We are seeing it repeat, quietly, across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. The professionals who understand that the senior market does not work the way junior hiring works are the ones who are getting placed. Those still applying to advertised roles are waiting six, nine, twelve months for nothing."A Two-Sided ViewGuildhall's position as both an executive search firm and the regional partner for Waypoint gives it an unusual vantage point. The firm continues to run retained mandates for institutional clients across financial services, alternative assets, and infrastructure, while also serving senior candidates directly through the Waypoint platform."There is no conflict. Our retained client work and the Waypoint service serve different sides of the same broken market," Naim said. "One fixes the problem for employers who cannot find the right person through the public channels. The other fixes it for candidates the public channels have failed. We are proud to now offer both under one roof in the region."

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