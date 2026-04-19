Recognizing Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation marking Sunday, April 19 through Saturday, April 25, as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to coincide with the federal designation of the week, which honors individuals, families and communities impacted by crime and recognizes the professionals who provide critical support and services that allow them to recover and thrive. Governor Hochul also directed landmarks across the state to be illuminated tonight, Sunday, April 19, in this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week colors: Inkwell Blue, Poppy, and Harbor Blue.

“As the proud daughter of a mother who dedicated herself to assisting victims of domestic violence, I remain steadfast in my commitment to ensure that victims and survivors of crime have access to the support and services they need to heal,” Governor Hochul said. “As we observe Crime Victims’ Rights Week in New York State, I ask you to join me in being an ally and amplifying the voices of victims so they know that they are heard, seen and supported.”

The following landmarks will be illuminated to mark the start of the week, the theme of which is Listen. Act. Advocate. Protect Victims, Support Communities.

1WTC

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “The staff of OVS are proud of the work we do every day to ensure that victims and survivors of crime have the resources they need to recover, heal and thrive. We also partner with more than 250 victim assistance programs across the state, and those professionals do important work every day to meet the needs of those impacted by crime. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support for crime victims and survivors and ask all New Yorkers to join us in raising awareness about life-changing services available to survivors and showing solidarity with those who have been victims of crime.”

New York State is a leader in protecting crime victims’ rights and ensuring access to services and support. Nearly 60 years ago, the state established one of the nation’s first compensation programs to help ensure that victims and/or their families wouldn’t face financial hardship because of a crime. State laws that support victims and survivors have evolved to meet emerging needs over time, with the most significant change occurring with the enactment of the Fair Access to Victims Compensation Act late last year.

The Fair Access law eliminates the need for individuals to report a crime to law enforcement. Instead, the Office of Victim Services (OVS) now accepts documentation from a victim service provider, mental health provider, or medical provider attesting that a person was a victim of a crime. This law, which also extends the timeframe for filing a compensation claim, recognizes that individuals may be reluctant to involve the criminal justice system because of fear of further harm to them or their family, prior experiences with police, or their immigration status, for example.

One of New York’s three inaugural State of the Arts Fellows – sTo Len, an interdisciplinary artist – joined OVS last month and will use his talents to increase awareness among traditionally underserved populations about expanded access to compensation. OVS provides a financial safety net for individuals facing out-of-pocket, crime related expenses without any other means to pay for them.

Last year, OVS provided more than $19.3 million to victims and their families to help pay for medical bills, counseling, and moving expenses, among other crime-related costs. New York is the only state in the country with no cap on medical and counseling expenses, which ensures eligible individuals receive help for as long as they need it. All reimbursements and payments for crime-related costs are paid by fines, fees and surcharges paid by certain individuals convicted in state or federal court, not federal or state tax dollars.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “During Crime Victims’ Rights Week, I am honored to join Governor Hochul and our partner agencies to stand by crime victims and survivors. DCJS works hard behind the scenes to help ensure that our members of law enforcement have the training and tools they need to respond to crime victims and survivors with sensitivity and with victim service hotlines and referrals for support including resources to recover from human trafficking, intimate partner violence and gun violence.”

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, OPDV honors the strength, resilience, and courage of all survivors. Every victim and survivor deserves to be heard, believed, and supported. OPDV remains committed to working with our state agency and community partners to uphold victims’ rights and ensure survivor voices guide our efforts every day.”

Several other significant amendments to state law that impact OVS operations took effect over the past six months. Those changes:

Doubled the cap on funeral and burial expenses from $6,000 to $12,000 and eliminated contributory conduct in homicide cases. This change recognizes that individuals who lose someone to a violent, sudden act shouldn’t face financial hardship or lack support as they grieve. Previously, state law allowed the Office of Victim Services to reduce reimbursement for funeral and burial costs and other crime-related expenses up to 50 percent if the agency determined that an individual’s actions contributed to their death.

Reimbursed anyone who paid out-of-pocket for crime scene cleanup costs (up to $2,500). Previously, an individual could only receive reimbursement if they lived where the crime occurred.

Increased support for victims of financial scams. Individuals younger than 18, older than 60, and/or those who are disabled, physically injured or meet other eligibility criteria may now receive up to $2,500 if they have been victims of financial scams. The cap on reimbursement was $100.

Expanded protections and services for survivors of sexual assault. HIV prophylaxis medication coverage is now provided to any survivor of sexual assault, not just someone younger than 18.

Increased reimbursement rates for medical providers with staff that perform forensic exams and ensure virtual forensic exam services in underserved areas.

The New York State Office of Victim Services also funds and supports more than 250 victim assistance programs that provide confidential, free services to victims and survivors of crime, including crisis counseling, support groups, civil legal help, relocation services, case management and other assistance. Visit http://www.ovs.ny.gov/connect to locate a victim assistance program or access New York’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline 24/7: Call: 800-942-6906; Text: 844-997-2121; and Chat: opdv.ny.gov.