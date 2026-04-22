WPSubscription by Convers Lab Inc. Expands Features and Integration Support for WooCommerce Merchants

Convers Lab's WPSubscription offers full WooCommerce subscription management — recurring billing, split payments, and 5+ gateways — starting at $69/year.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its 2024 acquisition by Convers Lab Inc., WPSubscription has released updated subscription management capabilities for WooCommerce store owners, including split payments, multi-gateway support, and built-in MRR reporting.

Convers Lab Inc. has announced updates to WPSubscription, its subscription management plugin for WooCommerce, following the company's acquisition of the product in 2024. The plugin is available in a free version on WordPress.org and a Pro plan priced at $69 per year.

WPSubscription enables WooCommerce store owners to offer subscription-based products with recurring billing, free trials, and automated renewal management. The plugin supports multiple billing intervals and includes a customer-facing account dashboard through which subscribers can upgrade, downgrade, pause, or cancel their plans without requiring administrator involvement.

Since the acquisition, the development team has added split payment functionality, expanded payment gateway support, and introduced subscription analytics directly within the WordPress admin. Current integrations include Stripe, PayPal, Paddle, Razorpay, and Mollie, with additional compatibility for Elementor and OttoKit. The plugin holds a 4.9-star rating on WordPress.org.

"WooCommerce merchants need subscription tooling that is reliable, well-documented, and actively maintained," said Parvez Akther, CEO of Convers Lab Inc. "Our focus since the acquisition has been building out the features and integrations that store owners use daily, and making those available at a price point accessible to businesses of all sizes."

WPSubscription supports a range of recurring revenue use cases within the WooCommerce ecosystem, including digital product licensing, membership sites, online course access, freelancer retainer billing, and recurring donation programs for nonprofits and charities.

A detailed overview of available subscription plugins for WordPress is available on the WPSubscription blog. Full feature documentation and a comparison of free and Pro plan capabilities are available at the WPSubscription features page.

About Convers Lab Inc.

Convers Lab Inc. is a software company focused on building and acquiring tools that help eCommerce businesses grow. Its flagship product, WPSubscription, is a subscription management plugin for WooCommerce serving store owners worldwide. For more information, visit wpsubscription.co.

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