'Unfireable' National Virtual Book Launch Takes Aim at AI Layoff Era

Award-winning CEO Dr. Velma Trayham launches “Unfireable” April 30, bringing leaders together to help workers protect identity in an AI economy.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes work and mass layoffs quietly lock many workers out of opportunity, award-winning business strategists and top 100 women to know in America honoree Dr. Velma Trayham will convene leaders across business, education and community for the national launch of her new book, “Unfireable: You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose.Hosted by Game Changing Publisher, Trayham’s publishing company , the Unfireable National Virtual Book Launch will take place Thursday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Pacific / 7 p.m. Eastern as a 30‑ to 45‑minute live webinar. The event is designed for corporate executives, HR and DEI leaders, university administrators, faith and community organizations, and working professionals navigating an unstable job marketRegistration is free but required:“Economic instability is no longer a temporary crisis — it’s the permanent climate,” Trayham said. “AI is automating roles, long-standing departments are being dissolved, and people with decades of experience are being replaced without explanation. My message is simple: A company can cancel your position, but it cannot cancel your purpose.Trayham is president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit focused on moving women from poverty to purpose through entrepreneurship.Business and education leaders endorse “Unfireable”Leaders in business and higher education are already using “Unfireable” with employees and students as they navigate AI disruption, restructuring and culture change.“‘Unfireable’ is more than a message — it is a mandate,” said Mónica S. Villalobos, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “In a world where titles can be stripped and platforms can shift, this book reminds us that purpose is permanent. It cannot be downsized, outsourced or eliminated by any system on earth.“‘You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose’ is a bold and necessary message for leaders who refuse to let disruption define their destiny,” said Erin Floyd, senior vice president at Truist Bank. “This book doesn’t just speak to transition — it fuels transformation and lasting impact.“This is a must‑read for leaders and professionals who are ready to stop waiting and start building lasting impact,” said Sharon D. Smith, Ph.D., vice president for outreach partnerships at Arizona State University. “Dr. Trayham reminds us that purpose is assigned by our Creator, and no job title can take it away.Program highlightsThe April 30 Unfireable National Virtual Book Launch will include:• A keynote conversation with Trayham on how workers can remain “unfireable” in an era of AI, restructurings and rolling layoffs.• Brief remarks and spotlights from corporate and university leaders• A look at how “Unfireable” grew out of Trayham’s journey from deep poverty in Houston’s Third Ward to nationally recognized CEO and economic-mobility strategist, and her work helping more than 8,000 small businesses start, scale and secure contracts across the United States.• Next steps for organizations that want to host Unfireable‑themed conversations, order bulk copies or integrate the framework into leadership, workforce or student‑success initiatives.Attendees will also receive information on how to host Unfireable Conversations — virtual or in person — for employees, employee resource groups, students, alumni or community partners, and how to pair bulk book orders with keynotes, executive briefings, workshops or faith‑based gatherings.About “Unfireable”“Unfireable: You Can Be Fired From Your Job, But You Can Never Be Fired From Your Purpose” is a purpose‑driven guide for leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs facing layoffs, AI disruption and economic volatility. Drawing on Trayham’s experience advising thousands of small businesses and designing national accelerator programs, the book shows readers how to rebuild identity after loss, design careers anchored in purpose rather than position and turn adversity into assignment and economic mobility.The book is available at https://unfireableofficial.com , with bulk‑order options for companies, associations, universities, churches and other organizations.About Dr. Velma TrayhamDr. Velma Trayham was born and raised in poverty in Houston’s Third Ward and has devoted her career to helping underserved communities move from poverty to purpose through entrepreneurship, supplier diversity and inclusive economic development. An award‑winning entrepreneur, presidential honoree and CEO, she has built and sold multiple companies, designed national accelerator programs and helped more than 8,000 small businesses grow and win contracts across the country.Trayham serves as president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and as founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit that has trained thousands of women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses and create jobs in their communities.More information: https://unfireableofficial.com

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