GROWNSY Earns Dual 2026 NAPPA Awards for Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator

Portable Bottle Warmer SniffEase Spa 3-IN-1 Nasal Aspirator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, today announced that two of its newest baby care solutions, the Portable Bottle Warmer and the SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator, have earned honors from the 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA). Designed around real parenting routines, both products reflect GROWNSY’s brand philosophy of “Grow smart, made easy.” From feeding on the go to daily nasal care, the two award-winning products help parents solve common baby care challenges with smarter, more convenient solutions that reduce extra steps, save time, and make everyday care feel easier.The GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer is designed to make feeding away from home simpler and more convenient. Its standout feature is a detachable warming and feeding design with interchangeable caps, allowing parents to warm and feed from the same container. Instead of warming milk and transferring it into another bottle, parents can simply switch caps, helping reduce spills, save time, and make feeding easier during errands, travel, outdoor outings, or night feeds.The product also functions as an all-in-one feeding system. It can be used as a warming container, feeding bottle, or warming cup for other bottles. With battery-powered portability and an easy-to-clean design, the Portable Bottle Warmer addresses a common parent pain point: feeding outside the home often requires too many tools, transfers, and cleanup steps.Testers noted that the Portable Bottle Warmer was very easy to use and convenient. . One evaluator wrote, “I liked how convenient it is for travel and outings. It takes a lot of stress out of feeding when you’re not at home, and the included charger is a nice touch.”The GROWNSY SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator is a new baby care device designed to make nasal care gentler, cleaner, and more efficient. It combines saline spray, suction, and micro-mist in one system, helping parents complete the nasal care routine without switching between multiple separate tools.Parents can start with saline spray to help loosen mucus, use adjustable suction to clear tiny nasal passages, and finish with a soothing fine mist to help comfort and hydrate delicate nasal areas. By combining three steps into one device, SniffEase Spa helps parents save time and make congestion care feel less stressful, especially when babies are fussy or uncomfortable.NAPPA testers highlighted how the mist feature is genius and how versatile it is because it can be used on the whole family, not just babies. “The addition of the mist feature is genius. We have used a lot of aspirators before, but using the mist function first to loosen things up makes the aspirator itself so much more effective,” said one reviewer.These recognitions reaffirm GROWNSY as a trusted partner for families, offering products that combine convenience, safety, and thoughtful design. From simplifying daily routines to giving parents peace of mind, GROWNSY has become a brand modern parents can count on.“Winning two NAPPA Awards means a lot for our team because they come from real parents, testing products in real moments. The Portable Bottle Warmer and SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator were built to take the stress out of those hard parenting moments, and knowing they're delivering on that promise is exactly why we do what we do,” said GROWNSY's Karen, PR manager.About GROWNSYGROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.Grow smart, made easy.Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

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