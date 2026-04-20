'It Smells Like Weed' New Music release by Rich Murray

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Observational Humor about the great weed debate (Americana / Country music)

LONDON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rich Murray and company have yet another video release from his forthcoming album, set for release later this year. It’s a little off the normal country / bluesy path folks are used to hearing from Murray, which was previously dubbed as (Hillbilly Soul Music.) Yes, it’s the same Appalachian inspired, traditional country with a hint of blues from the band and vocal perspective, but it’s actually what Murray calls, “observational humor.” (It Smells Like Weed) is the title and the lyrics are right in line with the way of the world right now. (Sidebar, Rich does not partake)Murray said he considered releasing the tune under a fake name but ultimately decided to go “all in” under his own name. He reflects that he was heavily influenced by Roger Miller, Mac Davis and Ray Stevens as a young man and contributes a lot of his songwriting skills to listening to those artists, along with Jim Stafford, then later on Todd Snider, Paul Overstreet and Brad Paisley. “Those guys wrote & recorded both humorous and serious songs under their own names with great success” says Murray. “A couple other great writers in the same category would be Hoyt Axton & Shel Silverstein” Murray mentioned.The song took flight in a Walmart parking lot, as Murray returned to his car from a standard grocery run. He penned the chorus right then & there and the next day he introduced the chorus to Dane Clark after a long day of recording other songs on Murray’s new album. Dane agreed to co-write the song and word is it didn’t take a long time to write or record, as the subject was a lot of fun for the co-writing duo. Give it a listen and you’ll smile no matter what side of the “great weed debate” you are on.Watch the video created by Tony D. Hicks on Murray’s YouTube channel and push the (play all) button to hear more of Rich Murray’s musical efforts.Rich Murray Music ASCAP - YouTube http://www.richmurraymusic.com Rich Murray Music (@richmurraywordsandmusic) • Instagram photos and videosFacebook Contact Rich@ songwriter.rich.murray@gmail.comAbout the songwriters:Rich Murray is an American recording artist based in KY. USA, originally from Muncie Indiana.Dane Clark is the drummer for John Mellencamp & owner of Thunder Sound Studios, Anderson Indiana.

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