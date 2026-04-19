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Senior Reporter - April 2026

News from the NUJ's 60+ Council.

The spring 2026 edition includes:

  • An update on the future of the National Pensioners’ Convention (NPC)
  • Reaction to the government’s latest rejection of compensation for women affected by rises in state pension age
  • Calls for a UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons
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Senior Reporter - April 2026

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