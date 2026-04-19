Senior Reporter - April 2026

News from the NUJ's 60+ Council. The spring 2026 edition includes: An update on the future of the National Pensioners’ Convention (NPC)

Reaction to the government’s latest rejection of compensation for women affected by rises in state pension age

Calls for a UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons Download the resource Return to listing

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