CloudBooster Launches Change Control Plane Pilot for AWS Teams

CloudBooster — Change Control Plane for Cloud Infrastructure CloudBooster Change Control Plane — governed lifecycle from proposal to production Dominik Snopek and Radek Forgač, co-founders of CloudBooster

Prague-based company opens applications for early access to its governed lifecycle platform for infrastructure changes on AWS.

We are building toward a world where every infrastructure change, at any scale and from any source, moves through a governed lifecycle by default.” — Dominik Snopek, CEO and Co-founder, CloudBooster

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudBooster, a Prague-based software company, today opened applications for an early pilot program of its infrastructure management platform. The product, which the company calls a Change Control Plane , is designed to govern how cloud infrastructure changes are proposed, reviewed, and applied on Amazon Web Services.The pilot is open to engineering teams at seed-stage through Series A companies running on AWS. According to the company, the product is aimed at teams without a dedicated DevOps function, where infrastructure is typically managed by a CTO or founding engineer.CloudBooster operates on a bring-your-own-account model. The platform connects to a customer’s existing AWS account and manages a structured process for each infrastructure change, consisting of five stages: propose, check, approve, apply, and record. Each change is tracked as a unit the company calls a ChangeSet.“The tools for individual steps exist. What is missing is the execution layer that connects them, where every change is proposed, checked, approved, applied, and recorded as one unit. That gap is where production incidents happen, and it is the gap we are closing,” said Radek Forgač, CTO and Co-founder of CloudBooster.The company positions the product in the context of the growing use of AI agents in infrastructure workflows. As AI-generated infrastructure code becomes more common, CloudBooster argues that a structured governance layer is required to review and approve such changes before they are applied.Pilot participants will receive access to the platform, direct support from the founding team, and input into the product roadmap. Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis.About CloudBoosterCloudBooster is a software company developing infrastructure management tools for cloud engineering teams. Founded by Dominik Snopek and Radek Forgač, the company is incorporated in Delaware and operates from Prague, Czech Republic. CloudBooster is advised by Tomáš Krátký, independent advisor and founder of Manta.More information about the pilot program is available at cloudbooster.io/pilot.

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