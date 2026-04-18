New Electrical Business Expands Professional Electrical Services Across Bolton

AIC Electrical Services Consumer Upgraded In Bolton EICR done in Bolton

Reliable residential and commercial electrical solutions now available throughout the local area

At AIC Electrical Services, we take pride in delivering honest, professional electrical work across Bolton. Even with small repairs, we aim to provide a service our customers can rely on every time.” — Michael Coote

BOLTON, LANCS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIC Electrical Services , a trusted electrical contractor, is proud to announce the expansion of its services across Bolton and the surrounding areas, providing reliable and high-quality electrical solutions for both residential and commercial clients.With a strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, AIC Electrical Services offers a comprehensive range of services including electrical installations, fault finding, repairs, inspections, and ongoing maintenance. The company ensures all work is carried out to the highest standards, meeting current regulations and industry best practices.“Our goal is to deliver dependable and professional electrical services that our customers can rely on,” said a spokesperson for AIC Electrical Services. “Whether it’s a small domestic job or a larger commercial project, we focus on quality workmanship and clear communication from start to finish.”AIC Electrical Services is building a strong reputation in the Bolton area through its attention to detail, transparent pricing, and customer-first approach. The company is equipped to handle a wide variety of electrical requirements, ensuring every project is completed safely and efficiently.As demand for skilled and reliable electricians continues to grow, AIC Electrical Services remains committed to supporting homeowners and businesses across Bolton with responsive service and trusted expertise.For more information about AIC Electrical Services and the services offered, visit https://aicelectricalservices.co.uk About AIC Electrical ServicesAIC Electrical Services is a UK-based electrical contractor providing professional electrical services to residential and commercial clients. The company specialises in installations, maintenance, and repairs, delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality solutions tailored to customer needs.Media Contact:AIC Electrical ServicesEmail: mick@aicelectricalservices.co.ukPhone: 07821087844Website: https://aicelectricalservices.co.uk

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