Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of April 13, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing called "For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Michael S. Selig, Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission." Topics of discussion included the newly relaunched agricultural advisory council, the need to get the CLARITY Act to President Trump’s desk, and the jurisdiction of the CFTC over prediction markets.



Appropriations

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "Department of Energy." Secretary of Energy Chris Wright testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Department of Energy. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation." Leaders from the Department of the Interior and the Army Corps of Engineers testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security held a budget hearing called "Department of Homeland Security: CBP, ICE, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services." Leaders from the Department of Homeland Security testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for Customs and Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Defense held a budget hearing called "The United States Army." Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Acting Chief of Staff of the Army General Christopher LaNeve testified before the Subcommittee on the U.S. Army’s FY27 budget request. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "Department of Agriculture." Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Department of Agriculture. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.



On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "The Office of the United States Trade Representative." U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security held a budget hearing called "Department of Homeland Security: CISA, TSA, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Secret Service, and FEMA." Leaders from the Department of Homeland Security testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget requests for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Transportation Security Agency, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Secret Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "Department of Health and Human Services." Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kenndy, Jr., testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Department of Health and Human Services. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.



On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies held a budget hearing called "United States Forest Service." The Chief of the United States Forest Service testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget request for the Forest Service. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

On Friday, April 17, the Subcommittee on Defense held a budget hearing called "National Guard and Reserve Forces." Leaders from the National Guard and military reserve forces testified before the Subcommittee on the FY27 budget requests for the National Guard and Reserve Forces. Appropriators will use this testimony to inform the funding process as they move forward.

Armed Services

On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Armed Services held a Member Day hearing, allowing non-committee Members to speak about their priorities ahead of the FY27 NDAA process.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces held a hearing called "FY27 Missile Defense & Missile Defeat Programs and Activities." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials on updates on the Department of Defense's missile defense and defeat programs and reviewed the associated policies, priorities, and requirements.

In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman DesJarlais (TN-04) said, "President Trump’s 2027 budget represents the first serious effort to course-correct and rebuild our nation’s munitions production capacity – this is critical for our missile defense enterprise.”

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Readiness held a hearing called "Military Readiness for Fiscal Year 2027." During this hearing, members heard from senior officials on the current state of military readiness, including military training, weapon systems maintenance, and efforts to meet full-spectrum readiness requirements in alignment with the National Defense Strategy.

In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Bergman (MI-01) said, “I think that we can all agree that the declining readiness trends are unacceptable. These trends have been years in the making and are causing aircraft to be cannibalized and ground vehicles to sit idle...The sad fact is that we have allowed our military readiness to decline across the board because we are more focused on procuring shiny objects than on holistically managing the day-to-day maintenance necessary to sustain our military."

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel held a hearing called "Military Department Personnel Chiefs: Personnel Posture." During this hearing, members heard from Military Departments’ personnel chiefs on the health and welfare of the force, and the impact of current Department of Defense and respective service policies.

In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Fallon (TX-04) said, "Every policy we examine in this room, how we recruit, how we retain, how we take care of families, either strengthens or weakens the force those men and women serve in. We owe them our best work. Today's hearing is about the people who build and sustain our force, not just the numbers, but the policies that determine whether a 22-year-old from Texas decides to enlist, whether a mid-career NCO decides to stay, and whether a military family can actually build a life around service."

Additionally, on Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations held a hearing called "Defense Intelligence Enterprise – Challenges, Priorities, and Resourcing for Fiscal Year 2027." During this hearing, members heard from senior intelligence officials on the strengths, challenges, and alignment to the National Defense Strategy, and how the DIE is postured for strategic competition.

In his opening statement, Subcommittee Chairman Jackson (TX-03) said, “With threats ranging from those in the Western Hemisphere to non-state actors, proxies, and terrorism around the globe, we also continue to face challenges from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea...By ensuring our DIE has what it needs, and our intelligence efforts are synchronized, we increase our warfighters’ lethality, survivability, and capacity to provide for our nation’s defense and counter whatever threats may arise, now and in the future."

Budget

On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on the Budget held a full committee hearing called "The President's Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request."



Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections held a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Understanding AI’s Economic Impact on Workers and Employers." The hearing examined how AI is reshaping the U.S. workforce. Lawmakers and witnesses stressed the importance of balancing innovation with targeted oversight, warning that a patchwork of state regulations could burden job creators—particularly small businesses—and slow economic growth. They also cautioned that overregulation risks allowing adversaries like China to outpace the United States. Finally, the hearing underscored the need for better data to fully understand AI’s impact on jobs, with witnesses noting that AI is more likely to transform work than eliminate it outright.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Employee Benefits Security Administration." The hearing examined the Trump administration’s approach to overseeing worker benefits through the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA). Members highlighted how new policies are putting workers first by cutting red tape, boosting transparency in health care, and making sure retirement plans focus on strong returns—not politics. Lawmakers also raised concerns about excessive lawsuits driving up costs and making it harder for employers to serve their workers. Overall, the goal is a simpler, more transparent system that lowers costs and delivers better results for American workers.



Energy & Commerce

On Friday, April 17, the Committee on Education & Workforce held a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Health and Human Services." Today’s hearing focused on how HHS is working to clean up a system that’s gotten too costly, too political, and out of touch with everyday Americans. Lawmakers talked about lowering health care costs, stopping waste and fraud, and making sure people can actually see what they’re paying for. Committee Republicans also took aim at policies like DEI-driven mandates and gender ideology that distract from the department’s core job—helping Americans stay healthy. Republicans made clear their goal is simple: fix what’s broken, hold the system accountable, and put patients and taxpayers first.On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing called "Healthier America: Legislative Proposals to Improve Public Health." During this hearing, members discussed 10 bills that would help to improve the public health of Americans across the country.On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade held a hearing called "Computing Power and Competition: Examining the Semiconductor Ecosystem." This hearing focused on the current state of the semiconductor ecosystem and its implications for American technological leadership. Members emphasized the importance of ensuring a robust supply chain to help America lead on the global stage and continue to have access to the semiconductors we need.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing called "The Fiscal Year 2027 Department of Energy Budget." This hearing featured testimony from Energy Secretary Wright, focusing on the work the Department of Energy has completed to restore American energy dominance, bolster domestic energy production, and maintain access to affordable reliable energy for all Americans.



Financial Services

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets held a hearing called "Safeguarding Main Street: Combatting Fraud and Exploitation in Our Capital Markets." The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02), examined measures to strengthen protections for Americans against financial fraud and scams.



Foreign Affairs

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions held a hearing called "Promoting Access to Credit for Everyday Americans." The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06), examined the consumer credit reporting market and the importance of accurate credit reports for risk management and access to credit.On Wednesday, April 15, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee held a hearing called "Helping American Businesses Win Abroad: Strengthening U.S. Commercial Diplomacy." The members examined the role of Commercial Diplomacy in strengthening U.S. economic and national security. East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee Chairwoman Young Kim and Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee Chairman Mike Lawler underscored that Congress must ensure the United States’ commercial diplomacy tools are organized and deployed effectively to maximize impact.

On Thursday, April 16, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee held a hearing called "Latin America After the Fall of Maduro." The lawmakers examined how the Western Hemisphere has changed because of the bold actions President Trump has taken to use American strength to spread freedom and democracy throughout the region. In her opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairwoman Maria Salazar underscored that our neighbors throughout the hemisphere are reclaiming control of their countries and realigning against dictators because they know President Trump has not forgotten them.

House Administration

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Homeland Security

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called "Oversight with Secretaries of State: List Maintenance and Eligibility Verification."On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture held a closed hearing called "Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the National Reconnaissance Office, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the United States Space Force."On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability and the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology held a member-only briefing on the state of deployed security technologies and how they are supporting the critical mission of DHS. Private sector leaders provided members with information on the current and future state of the deployment of new technologies and how they are supporting the critical mission of the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on Homeland Security held a Member-only briefing with industry leaders to discuss the national security challenges and opportunities presented by advanced AI systems. Members and industry leaders discussed the ways in which AI can serve as a force multiplier for national security, and the advances in AI capabilities and their significance for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure.

Judiciary

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing called "The Human Toll of Sanctuary Policies: Stories from Victims and Families," which focused on the stories of Angel Families whose lives have been forever altered by the violence of criminal aliens. The hearing also examined how Democrats' sanctuary policies protect criminal aliens at the expense of American citizens, allowing violent offenders to be released into our communities.



Natural Resources

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 4219, the National Wildlife Refuge System Invasive Species Strike Team Act of 2025 (Case)

H.R. 6251, To amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to allow importation of polar bear trophies taken in sport hunts in Canada before the date the polar bear was determined to be a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (Begich)

H.R. 7288, the Western South Dakota Water Supply Project Feasibility Study Act (Johnson)

H.R. 8195, the Responsible Cormorant Management and Control Act of 2026 (Walberg)

Oversight and Government Reform

This hearing highlighted proposals to restore balance to wildlife management, support fisheries impacted by the overpopulation of double-crested cormorants, bring common sense to the Marine Mammal Protection Act and develop critical water infrastructure projects.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing called "Fraud Prevention: Understanding Fraud in Federally Funded Programs Run by the States." During the hearing, members examined why fraud exists in federally funded, state-administered programs and the incentives states have to use unlimited or matching federal program funding to maximize state resources rather than efficiently fund the programs they are designed for. Members also analyzed the outdated methods and technology that states use to detect fraud and identified how to make states better users of existing tools, techniques, and data to combat fraud.



Rules

On Tuesday, April 14, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

H.R. 6387, the FIRE Act (Evans)

H.R. 6398, the RED Tape Act (Joyce)

H.R. 6409, the FENCES Act (Pfluger)

H. Res. 1156, Expressing support for tax policies that support working families (Kelly)

H.R. 8035, To amend the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to extend the authorities of title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 through October 20, 2027, and for other purposes (Crawford)

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on China



On Thursday, April 16, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party held a

On Thursday, April 16, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party held a hearing called "China’s Campaign to Steal America’s AI Edge."



On Thursday, April 16, the committee released a new On Thursday, April 16, the committee released a new investigation , “Buy What It Can, Steal What It Must: China's Campaign to Acquire Frontier AI Capabilities,” detailing how China uses legal and illegal means to build its own semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence. The investigation found that China:

Remains the largest market for chipmaking equipment despite restrictions.

Lawfully procures large volumes of advanced AI chips.

Utilizes sophisticated smuggling networks to acquire restricted AI chips.

Extracts frontier capabilities from American AI developers through industrial-scale fraud.



On Monday, April 13, Chairman John Moolenaar sent a letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth concerning the operations of Airbus Space due to its role in likely providing satellite imagery of U.S. military assets to MizarVision, a Chinese entity, days before the commencement of Operation Epic Fury.

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

This week the Committee met to consider multiple measures designed to reduce red tape around air quality, express support for successful tax policies, and amend FISA. Members discussed how American communities are currently penalized for emissions out of their control and how detrimental that can be for quality of life and local economies. Rules Republicans outlined the successful tax policies behind our Working Families Tax Cuts and detailed how provisions like no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and a new senior deduction are keeping more money in the pockets of hard-working Americans. Finally, the Committee, along with our witnesses, gave a critical state of play on FISA and how substantial reforms have nearly eliminated abuses.On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight held a hearing called "The State of Scientific Publishing: Assessing Trends, Emerging Issues, and Policy Considerations." This purpose of this hearing was to examine the current state of scientific publishing, including open access policies, the current state of peer review, conflict of interest policies, data access and reproducibility, as well as the emergence of predatory journals, paper mills, and “publish or perish” incentive systems that prioritize publication quantity over quality.On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Energy held a hearing called "Subsurface Science and Technology: American Energy and Mineral Dominance." The purpose of this hearing was to explore the current state of next-generation energy production, subsurface science and technology, and critical minerals innovation in the United States.On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "Lower Taxes, Stronger Main Street: The Benefits of the Working Families Tax Cuts." The purpose of this hearing is to highlight the benefits of the Working Families Tax Cuts and analyze how the specific provisions champion small business growth and expansion.

This week, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency (ALERT) Act of 2026 (H.R. 7613), the bipartisan comprehensive legislative response to the tragic 2025 midair collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a UH-60 Army Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).



Prior to the House passage of the ALERT Act, many aviation and safety stakeholder groups offered their support for the legislation.



Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, April 15, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs held a full committee oversight hearing called "Faster Decisions, Stronger Outcomes: VA’s Work to Streamline the Disability Claims Backlog." The hearing focused on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) recent progress in reducing the disability claims backlog and improving the timeliness of benefits decisions for veterans, their families, and survivors. Republican members reviewed the operational changes within the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) that have helped move claims through the system more efficiently and discussed how VA’s current approach compares to past efforts to address delays in processing. Republican Members focused on whether these improvements are built to last and not the result of temporary fixes.

On Wednesday, April 15, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 7950, To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs in the Department of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes (Self)

H.R. 7683, the VA Fiscal Management Modernization Act (Bergman)

H.R. 8041, To establish an entitlement to a supplemental period of unpaid parental leave for employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Bynum)

H.R. 8052, the Veterans Infection Prevention Act (Kiggans)

H.R. 8010, the VA Police Recruitment and Retention Act of 2026 (Kennedy)

H.R. 7280, the Veteran DATA Act (Budzinski)

H.R. 6654, the VAMOSA Act of 2025 (Mace)

H.R. 8043, the Vets CLEAR Act (Ciscomani)

This markup considered and moved eight bills in two en bloc packages, passed by voice vote. All bills were discharged from the Subcommittee and favorably forwarded to the Full Committee.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held an oversight hearing called "Bounce Houses, Drones, and Massage Chairs: A Review of VA’s Purchase History in the Veteran Readiness and Employment Program." Subcommittee Chairman Van Orden highlighted the need for additional oversight within VA's Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) program to help eliminate potential waste, fraud, and abuse. Members questioned witnesses from VA and PVA regarding existing guardrails for purchases within VR&E and outcomes for veterans who participate in VR&E. There were additional questions regarding how the program can be improved to protect the American taxpayer as the VR&E program is expected to double in program costs by 2027.

On Thursday, April 16, the Subcommittee on Health held a markup on the following bills:

H.R. 2283, the Recognizing Community Organizations for Veteran Engagement and Recovery Act (Bost)

H.R. 6993, the BEACON Act of 2026 (Bergman)

H.R. 6652, the U.S. Vets of the FAS Act (King-Hinds)

H.R. 6444, the Blast Overpressure Research and Mitigation Task Force Act (Jackson)

H.R. 5999, To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish an opioid antagonist to a veteran without requiring a prescription or copayment (Conaway)

H.R. 6848, the Whole Health for Veterans Act (Deluzio)

H.R. 6001, the Veterans with ALS Reporting Act (Crow)

The following bills were considered en bloc and passed by voice vote: H.R. 6444, the Blast Overpressure Research and Mitigation Task Force Act; H.R. 6652, the U.S. Vets of the FAS Act; H.R. 5999, To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish an opioid antagonist to a veteran without requiring a prescription or copayment.

Additionally, the following bills were considered individually. These measures, along with the en bloc package, were discharged from the Subcommittee and favorably forwarded to the Full Committee: H.R. 2283, the Recognizing Community Organizations for Veteran Engagement and Recovery Act; H.R. 6993, the BEACON Act of 2026; H.R. 6001, the Veterans with ALS Reporting Act; H.R. 6848, the Whole Health for Veterans Act.

Ways and Means

On Tuesday, April 14, the Subcommittee on Health held a field hearing called "Health Subcommittee Field Hearing on Modernized Health Care in Practice: Empowering Americans to Live Healthier Lives." Outside an osteopathic medical school on a sunny Florida morning, local Florida doctors shared the transformative benefits of preventive care – particularly for patients facing chronic disease. Doctors shared how a broad array of techniques and treatments, including nutrition, lifestyle changes, telesurgery, and other wellness-based solutions, have transformed the health of their patients. Much of the discussion focused on the barriers to prevention, including insufficient patient and doctor education and misaligned Medicare reimbursements. Only five percent of Medicare dollars are spent on preventive care, while 6 in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

On Thursday, April 16, the Committee on Ways and Means held a full committee hearing called "Full Committee Hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr." Ways and Means Committee Republicans emphasized the importance of lowering health care costs for Americans, curtailing and prosecuting billions of dollars in Medicare fraud, and advancing policies that will help Americans stay healthy. A major focus of the hearing was examining the ways that Congress and the Trump Administration can work together to implement changes in policy that align with the nutritional and lifestyle changes and preventive care advocated by the Make America Healthy Again movement. Committee members highlighted federal policies that fuel the growing consolidation and vertical integration in the health care industry and lead to skyrocketing health care costs and barriers to accessing health care, especially for rural patients.

Secretary Kennedy highlighted the clear contrast between the Trump Administration – which is making changes to national food and health care standards long demanded by Americans while leaning into the fight against waste, fraud, and abuse within the health care system – with the Biden Administration that expanded Obamacare subsidies for the wealthy and illegal immigrants that cost taxpayers billions of dollars in fraudulent payments to major insurance companies.

