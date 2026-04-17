Texas Economy Hits Record $2.9 Trillion

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the Texas economy as preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show the Texas economy expanded to $2.9 trillion in 2025, based on the state’s 2025 current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP). The Texas economy also grew faster than the nation as a whole in 2025 at a rate of 2.5% when adjusted for inflation.

“The Texas economy expanded to a record high of $2.9 trillion thanks to the productivity of our skilled workforce and the entrepreneurs and businesses investing here with confidence,” said Governor Abbott. “With the Best Business Climate in America and unmatched pro-growth policies, Texas is the premier destination for job creators from across the country and world. We will keep attracting world-class investment, create jobs, and expand opportunity for Texans for generations to come.”

Texas maintains its rank as the eighth-largest economy compared to the nations of the world based on preliminary estimates from the International Monetary Fund of 2025 current-dollar GDP for all nations. The Texas economy also grew in 2025 at a faster rate than eight of the top 10 nations.

Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, the Texas economy has grown from $1.59 trillion when he took office in January 2015 to $2.9 trillion at year-end 2025. When adjusted for inflation, this represents a 46% expansion over the 11-year period.