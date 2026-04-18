Planet Water Foundation lets users offset their AI water footprint with Bottle It Back

Instantly track and offset your water footprint for communities in need.

Bottle It Back is a browser plugin that tracks AI usage and lets users offset its hidden water footprint by supporting clean water for communities worldwide.

What is beautiful about Bottle it Back is how the platform takes the water used by data centers and turns that impact into tangible, life-saving water for families.” — John Deotrakul

MAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We use AI for everything these days. Whether it is drafting a quick email, generating a weekly meal plan, or asking a random trivia question, generative AI has seamlessly woven itself into our daily routines. But this modern convenience comes with a hidden price tag: water.Research shows that for every 10 to 15 prompts processed by major AI platforms, a data center consumes the equivalent of a 500ml bottle of water for cooling. As our digital curiosity grows, so does our environmental footprint.Enter Bottle It Back, a groundbreaking initiative created by creative agency TBWA\SMP in partnership with Planet Water Foundation. Available as a Chrome and Microsoft plugin, Bottle it Back doesn’t ask you to change your AI use; instead, it turns your digital habits into a global act of giving, letting users instantly go from AI consumption to contribution in a matter of seconds.The tool acts as a mindful companion in your browser. It quietly tallies your prompts across major AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. Every bottle of water users consume with their AI costs $0.05 USD each, which can be offset to support safe, clean water to communities in need. Users can accumulate these bottles over the course of a month and donate them in a single click once they are ready to offset their footprint."At Planet Water Foundation, we believe that giving back should be as accessible as the technology we use every day," says John Deotrakul, COO of Planet Water Foundation. "What is beautiful about this initiative is how it connects two completely different worlds. It takes the water used by data centers and turns that impact into tangible, life-saving water for families. It proves that small, mindful everyday actions can create a massive ripple effect for communities around the globe."By turning a hidden environmental cost into a tangible, life-saving gift, 'Bottle It Back' is setting a new standard for meaningful innovation, as a seamless and smart fix for the hidden cost of AI. It proves that the future of AI doesn't just have to be smart, it has to be sustainable.Download the plugin on the Chrome Web Store via https://bit.ly/bottleitback and Microsoft Edge via https://bit.ly/bottleitback_edge Watch the Product Video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdSjzUbvfko

Bottle it Back

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