Commissioner Miller Celebrates Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day 2026

Texas Legislature established event to promote healthy eating and Texas-grown produce.

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texas students to try healthy local produce in recognition of Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day, April 17, 2026.

The 88th Texas Legislature established the first Friday in April as Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day in public schools to promote consumption of local fruits and vegetables. The date was moved this year to accommodate Good Friday school closures. Any day, though, is a good day for encouraging students to enjoy healthy Texas foods and learning more about the hardworking farmers growing them.

"Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day reminds students about the variety of produce grown in Texas and encourages them to appreciate the flavor and nutrition it offers.” Commissioner Miller said. “When students eat more fresh produce from Texas farms they feel better physically and mentally. I thank the Texas Legislature for setting aside this day to promote healthy lifestyles for Texas children and celebrate the abundance of good food grown in the Lone Star State.”

School nutrition teams can celebrate Texas Fruit and Vegetable Day by featuring a Texas-grown fruit or vegetable on the menu, hosting a taste test, or providing a learning activity focused on Texas agriculture. In collaboration with the Texas Association for School Nutrition, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will also recognize creative celebrations in the “Rooted in Texas: Fruit & Veggie Day Contest.” Schools can submit photos of decorations, activities, and examples of student engagement before the April 30 deadline.

TDA provides information and resources for celebrating Texas fruit and vegetable day at squaremeals.org/TXFruitandVegetableDay. Resources include the TDA Taste Testing Toolkit, with ballots, posters, and other materials to encourage students to try fruits and vegetables. Everyone can access these resources and help support the hard-working Texas farmers who are building a healthier Lone Star State.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

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