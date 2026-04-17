ZIPAIR Completes Fleetwide Deployment of MacBook Pro Inflight Server Platform

Deployment of MacBook Pro as single-device inflight platform integrated with Starlink

NARITA, JAPAN, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIPAIR Tokyo Inc. (“ZIPAIR”) today announced the fleetwide deployment of MacBook Pro as its fully-integrated single-device inflight server platform, alongside the airline's transition to Starlink's low-Earth-orbit (LEO) connectivity. With MacBook Pro, ZIPAIR can develop and deploy new in-flight services faster and more easily than ever, giving the airline the flexibility to continually enhance the passenger experience.

After rigorous engineering and inflight validation, ZIPAIR selected the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro, because it delivers the sustained performance and battery life needed to consolidate previously separate systems into one device for long-haul operations. A single MacBook Pro enables full operations across multiple flight legs on a single charge, reducing ground charging dependencies and simplifying turnaround workflows. These gains are driven by the power efficiency of Apple silicon, which delivers improved performance for faster passenger response times and stability, improving startup time, reliability, and security consistency across the fleet while sustained inflight workloads consume significantly less power.

Since its launch, ZIPAIR has operated portable onboard servers and earlier generations used separate x86-based portable systems for different inflight functions. MacBook Pro with Apple silicon now allows those workloads to be consolidated into a single portable device while preserving the endurance required for long-haul operations. It integrates passenger entertainment, inflight services and commerce, crew workflows, and flight-map visualization into one, replacing multiple dedicated servers and line-replaceable units.

The availability of MacBook Pro through Apple Retail and enterprise channels allows ZIPAIR to quickly and easily procure, provision, and deploy units as needs arise, dramatically improving agility and fleet consistency. This significantly shortens the purchase process of inflight specific hardware which used to take up nearly a year.

With this new system, passengers can now access ZIPAIR’s HTML5-based inflight portal directly from their personal devices with no app installation required, while flight crews benefit from predictable performance. Looking ahead, ZIPAIR is developing crew-facing on-device intelligence capabilities designed to run locally on MacBook Pro, focused on operational insights and crew support while keeping data onboard.

“With MacBook Pro featuring Apple silicon at the cabin edge and Starlink in the sky, we now operate a platform that is both simpler and more capable than what came before,” said Yasuhiro Fukada, Chief Executive Officer of ZIPAIR. “After years of operating multiple portable inflight servers, rigorous testing of MacBook Pro as a standalone device in real flight conditions proved it could deliver the endurance, performance, and operational flexibility our airline requires.”

In addition, ZIPAIR is bringing an enhanced boarding pass in Apple Wallet experience to passengers that delivers rich, relevant information straight to their fingertips. It includes Live Activities, which offer real-time updates about flights that can be shared so friends and loved ones can stay updated throughout a passenger’s journey. ZIPAIR also supports Apple’s Find My Share Item Location feature, allowing customers to privately and securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory to more quickly locate lost or delayed bags and reunite them with customers.

About ZIPAIR Tokyo Inc.

ZIPAIR is Japan's first medium and long-haul international LCC (low-cost carrier). The airline currently operates a fleet of 8 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with two seat types - full flat and standard economy, covering a network of ten international destinations from its hub in Tokyo, Narita, to Seoul, Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Houston, and Vancouver. ZIPAIR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

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