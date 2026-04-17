FRANDZEL EARNS CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA RANKING FOR SECOND YEAR

Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today its selection in the Chambers Spotlight California 2026 guide. The firm is ranked for Bankruptcy/Restructuring in Los Angeles, marking the second consecutive year it has received this prestigious ranking.A Chambers Spotlight ranking is awarded after thorough, independent research that identifies exceptional small- and mid-size law firms across the state. Firm listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers once again,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master . “It is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the talent and dedication of our team.”Frandzel’s practices focus primarily on real estate, commercial finance and business transactions. Their practice is especially known for representing banks, commercial lenders, private credit providers and real estate investors in complex secured lending and workout matters. They also advise developers and business clients on acquisitions, dispositions and a range of transactional and dispute-related issues in the real estate and finance space.The firm was recognized as a “Top Law Firm” in 2025 by Los Angeles Times and named a Best Law Firm2025 by Best Lawyers

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