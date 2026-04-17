Punit Shah Joins Roam Hospitality Advisory Board

Punit Shah of Liberty Group Roam Hospitality Rise Collective

Veteran hospitality investor and Liberty Group CEO brings institutional expertise to Roam Hospitality as it expands its boutique hotel platform

Roam is building a differentiated hospitality platform by integrating branding, operations, and real estate to elevate both guest experience and investment performance.” — Elliott Caldwell

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran real estate investor and CEO of Liberty Group brings decades of experience in hospitality, capital markets, and large-scale asset management Roam Hospitality , a boutique hotel and hospitality platform owned and operated by The Rise Collective , today announced that Punit Shah has joined the company as an Advisory Board Member, strengthening its leadership bench as the platform continues to scale its portfolio and brand presence.Punit Shah is the Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Group, a single-family office focused on the diversification and preservation of capital across a wide range of asset classes. Under his leadership, Liberty Group has invested more than $1.2 billion in commercial real estate, spanning multifamily, office, student housing, and retail. Prior to its transition into a family office, the firm built and operated a significant hospitality platform, scaling to 57 hotels and over 5,000 rooms nationwide, primarily affiliated with leading global brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG.Originally founded by his father, Raxit Shah, the company operated in the hospitality industry for over 45 years, growing from a single property into a nationally scaled portfolio and creating thousands of jobs across the sector. The firm has since strategically exited its hotel portfolio, reflecting its dynamic approach to capital allocation and market timing.In addition to his real estate and hospitality investments, Shah is a Partner and Co-Owner of the Miami Marlins (MLB) and the Jupiter Hammerheads (MiLB), having joined the ownership group in 2017 alongside Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. He is recognized as the first Indian American owner of a Major League Baseball team.“Roam is one of the more interesting hospitality platforms I've seen — a vertically integrated, design-forward model that's redefining hospitality at scale,” said Shah. “I'm excited to support Elliott and the Roam team as they grow.”“Punit brings a rare combination of institutional investment experience, hospitality expertise, and long-term strategic thinking,” said Elliott Caldwell, Co-founder and CEO of The Rise Collective. “As we continue to expand Roam and elevate the guest experience across our portfolio, his perspective will be invaluable.”Shah’s career at Liberty Group spans over two decades, where he has held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Development, President & Chief Operating Officer, and now Chief Executive Officer. His deep experience across development, operations, and capital markets uniquely positions him to advise Roam Hospitality as it scales both its physical footprint and brand ecosystem.In addition to his professional achievements, Shah has received numerous honors, including the Florida Governor’s Enterprise Award, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, and multiple “Under 40” recognitions. He currently serves on the Global Board of Directors of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Owners Association, is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), and serves on the Advisory Board of Boston University’s School of Hospitality, where he was also named Alumnus of the Year and served as Commencement Speaker.Roam Hospitality operates as part of The Rise Collective, a vertically integrated platform based in St. Petersburg, Florida, spanning hospitality, real estate, media, construction, lending, and wealth strategy. Through its fully in-house model, The Rise Collective combines development, branding, marketing, and operations to create high-performing, design-forward hospitality experiences across its portfolio.“Roam is building something differentiated in the hospitality space,” said Elliott Caldwell. “The integration across branding, operations, and real estate creates a unique opportunity to drive both guest experience and investment performance. We’re excited to have Punit join the Advisory Board as we continue to scale the platform.”Shah also serves as a Director of the Punit Shah Family Foundation and as a Board Member of Plutus Capital Partners, further reflecting his commitment to both community impact and long-term investment strategy.His addition to the Advisory Board marks a key milestone for Roam Hospitality as it continues to expand its boutique hotel portfolio and strengthen its position as a next-generation hospitality platform.About Roam HospitalityRoam Hospitality is a boutique hotel and hospitality platform focused on delivering elevated, design-forward guest experiences. Operated under The Rise Collective, Roam combines in-house branding, marketing, and operations to create high-performing hospitality assets across key markets. Website: https://roamhospitality.com/ About The Rise CollectiveThe Rise Collective is a vertically integrated platform operating across hospitality, real estate, media, construction, lending, and wealth strategy. By owning and operating across the full lifecycle of each asset, Rise delivers a unified approach to development, growth, and long-term value creation. Website: https://rise-collective.com/

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