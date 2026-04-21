Outlier Jets Opens Flight Command and Member Hideout in Naples

Outlier Jets Flight Command and Member Hideout grand opening, March 2026, Vanderbilt Shoppes, Naples, FL.

Grand opening events mark the launch of a private aviation member club rooted in Naples, operating worldwide.

We are proud to call Naples home. This is not a franchise. It is not private equity buying into aviation. Our Team operates flights around the world every day. Naples is where we started.” — Michael Farley, CEO & Founder

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outlier Jets has called Naples home since 2018. In March, the company opened Outlier Flight Command and Member Hideout at The Shoppes at Vanderbilt, a private aviation member center that serves both the local community it was built in and the global itineraries its members fly.The space includes wine and whiskey lockers, a cigar program, privacy conference pods, and a private theatre with the largest screen of any private club in Naples. It functions as a post-round stop, a member meeting room, and an off-site venue.The grand opening weekend began Friday, March 26 with eighty invitation-only guests, Argentinian steakhouse dinning and a curated bar. On Saturday, Cars & JetFuel drew over 250 attendees for a full-day activation alongside Lamborghini Naples, Henssler Financial, Reset Wellness, and Noble Brews. Both days were at capacity.“We are proud to call Naples home. This is not a franchise. It is not private equity buying into aviation. It is a founder and team who live here, built this themselves, and operate flights around the world every day. Naples is where we started.”— Michael Farley, Founder and CEO, Outlier JetsOutlier Jets offers fully refundable jet cards with no peak-day surcharges and no repositioning fees, and operates as a fiduciary to its members. The company has held that position since 2018. In addition to the leading National Jet Card program, Outlier Members have access to the global charter platform and leading whole aircraft sales intelligence.The Flight Command also runs a structured education program for members who want a deeper understanding of how the industry works. Sessions cover aircraft make and model comparisons, fuel and market pricing, charter cost structures, and acquisition strategy. The goal is a member who can evaluate any proposal, from any provider, without deferring to anyone. Outlier is comfortable with that standard.The company is expanding and actively seeking aviation sales professionals. Outlier is a relationship-driven, founder-led operation, not a call center. Candidates who want to work differently are invited to reach out at outlierjets.com.Member programming for 2026 will be announced through member and partner channels.About Outlier JetsOutlier Jets is a Naples, Florida-based private aviation company founded in 2018. The company offers fully refundable jet card programs, on-demand charter, and aircraft acquisition and sales services, operating as a fiduciary advisor to its members. Outlier Flight Command and Member Hideout is located at The Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2363 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Suite 901, Naples, FL 34109. For membership inquiries and more information, visit outlierjets.com.

Outlier Jets Flight Command and Member Hideout grand opening, March 2026, Vanderbilt Shoppes, Naples, FL.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.