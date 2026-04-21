New Author Calls for a Human Revolution at Work

Backed by research and infused with deeply personal anecdotes and actionable tips, “Super Human” is more than a book. It’s a rallying cry to re-shape the future of business by harmonizing the demands of professional success with the realities of our shared humanity.

“Super Human: 8 ‘SMALL’ Ways to Be Super at What You Do…And Human While You Do It” is a modern leadership framework centered on the humans behind the screens

In a world where competition is fierce and time for mentorship is scarce, the need is clear. Professional guidance must be given in equal measure to human guidance.” — Abby Lovett, Author

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new business and leadership book released today challenges one of the most entrenched assumptions in modern work culture: that professional success requires sacrificing our shared humanness. “Super Human: 8 ‘SMALL’ Ways to Be Super at What You Do… And Human While You Do It” offers a research‑backed, human‑centered framework to achieve high performance without burnout. Written by marketing executive and founder of CTP Visibility Advisors, LLC , Abby Lovett, the book blends science, storytelling, and practical tools to help professionals thrive in an era defined by AI acceleration and rising workplace pressure.The book is available nationwide beginning today April 21, 2026, in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats.Introducing the SMALL Framework: Eight Principles for Modern WorkAt the heart of “Super Human” is the SMALL Framework, a structure built on the idea that small, consistent actions create outsized results for how “work works” and also “how you work” (i.e., human sustainability).SMALL stands for:S: Science — Each chapter begins with the data and research behind the principle.M: My Take — Lovett shares personal stories and real‑world applications.A: Action — Tools, templates, and exercises prompt immediate action.L: Little Steps — Three small, repeatable behaviors underpin each principle.L: Listen & Reflect — Guided reflection ideas deepen understanding.A Timely Response to a System Under StrainAs artificial intelligence reshapes productivity expectations and organizations push for more output with fewer resources, professionals are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress, disengagement, and burnout. Lovett argues that the future of sustainable success requires a “human revolution at work,” one that acknowledges the emotional, physical, and psychological realities modern professionals face.“In a world where competition is fierce and time for mentorship is scarce, the need is clear,” says Lovett. “Professional guidance must be given in equal measure to human guidance.” This is why her book is divided into two parts: 1) How Work Works (Professional Performance) and 2) How You Work (Human Sustainability).The Book Offers Key Insights Backed by Research Including:Appreciation increases employee engagement.Daily social interactions improve well‑being.Consistent habits outperform extreme efforts.Rest is essential to sustained performance.About the AuthorAbby Lovett, M.S., is a human being and a marketing and communications executive. She has more than 25 years of experience advising global brands and Fortune‑level organizations. As the founder of CTP Visibility Advisors, LLC, based in Chicago, she is a leading voice on human‑centered leadership and AI‑era visibility.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)When is the book available?• Super Human is available starting April 21, 2026. Link to purchase.What is the book about?• A practical framework for achieving high performance while maintaining physical and emotional well‑being.Who should read it?• Leaders, managers, professionals, and anyone seeking sustainable success.What makes it different?• It offers a human-centered approach to professional performance guidance, bringing together data and experience unlike ever before.Is it based on research or experience?• Both. It combines science and real‑world executive insights.How is it relevant in the age of AI?• As artificial intelligence reshapes productivity expectations and organizations push for more output with fewer resources, professionals are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress, disengagement, and burnout. Lovett argues that the future of sustainable success requires a “human revolution at work,” one that acknowledges the emotional, physical, and psychological realities modern professionals face.Can the principles be applied immediately?• Yes. Most tools can be implemented in minutes.Is Abby Lovett available for interviews?• Yes. Abby Lovett is available for media, podcasts, and speaking engagements.Media ContactCTP Visibility Advisors, LLCabby.lovett@ctpvisibility.com

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