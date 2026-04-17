Stardream Prologue Now Available on Steam

Stardream Prologue, revealed as a World Premiere at the Galaxy Showcase Spring 2026, is now available on Steam.

LYON, FRANCE, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Mysterious Signal Threatens a Perfect Space SocietyStardream Prologue Now Available on SteamWorld Premiere RevealStardream Prologue, revealed as a World Premiere at the Galaxy Showcase Spring 2026, is now available on Steam.Elevator pitch :An investigation game set in a retro-futuristic world.PitchStardream is a story-driven investigation game. You play as Darlene, an ordinary taxi driver unwillingly drawn into an affair that gradually shakes the balance of an apparently perfect space society and paves the way for a possible revolution.Key Features :Drive passengers across a semi-open space station in your taxi and uncover their personal storiesInvestigate a mysterious signal that challenges a carefully controlled societyShape your journey through your dialogue choices and actionsExplore a handcrafted retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s in first personWhy Stardream Stands OutStardream immediately catches the eye with its striking retro-futuristic art direction, powered by a custom rendering technology developed in-house by Rebel Pixel. The game blends narrative investigation with a unique taxi-driving gameplay loop, offering a fresh take on storytelling.Notes to EditorsPress kit : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tNhgAsvzFWP_hKdhmt826ClS4KyaD5vz?usp=sharing Title: Stardream ProloguePlatform: PC (Steam) and later on consolesGenre: Investigation / Narrative adventureDeveloper: Rebel PixelPublisher: Rebel PixelRelease Date: 16 April at 9PM CESTAbout the Full GameThe full version of Stardream is planned for release in Q4 2027.The game will offer an approximately 8-hour narrative experience. Building on the demo, the full release will introduce new environments, fully 3D animated characters, and an expanded semi-open driving area, allowing players to freely choose where to go in their search for clues.Follow Rebel PixelWebsite : https://rebelpixel.fr/ X : https://x.com/RebelPixel8 Blusky : https://bsky.app/profile/rebelpixel.fr Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/studiorebelpixel/ Hashtag : #StardreamGameAbout Rebel PixelRebel Pixel is a French video game studio based in Lyon, focused on creating story-driven games with a strong and distinctive visual style. Powered by proprietary in-house technology, the studio brings unique worlds to life through a blend of creativity and innovation.Press contact details :Théo Vart - Game Director at Rebel PixelEmail contact : contact@rebelpixel.frWishlist Stardream on Steam to follow Stardream journey and be notified at launch!

Reveal trailer

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