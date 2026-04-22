What First-Time Patients Should Really Expect From a Colonoscopy or Gastroscopy

What to expect before, during, and after a first colonoscopy or gastroscopy, from prep and sedation to recovery and results.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many first-time patients put off a colonoscopy or gastroscopy because they are worried about pain, sedation, or not knowing what will happen during the appointment. An overview from Curasia looks at what patients can generally expect before, during, and after these procedures, which are commonly done in an outpatient setting.

Both procedures fall under endoscopy, but they are used to examine different parts of the digestive system. A colonoscopy looks at the colon and rectum. A gastroscopy, also known as an upper GI endoscopy, looks at the oesophagus, stomach, and the first part of the small intestine.

That difference is not always clear to patients before their first appointment. Much of the anxiety can begin well before the procedure itself, especially when patients are unsure about preparation, sedation, or recovery. Knowing how the process usually works may help make the experience feel less intimidating.

The first step is usually a consultation, followed by written instructions. Patients are commonly asked about their medical history, current health problems, and any medicines, vitamins, or supplements they are taking. This helps the doctor decide how the procedure should be carried out and what preparation is needed beforehand.

Preparation depends on the type of procedure. Before a colonoscopy, patients are usually asked to follow a special diet, switch to clear liquids for a period, and complete bowel preparation with laxatives so the colon can be seen clearly. If sedation or anaesthesia will be used, patients are also usually advised to arrange a ride home.

Before a gastroscopy, patients are generally asked to stop eating for several hours so the upper digestive tract can be examined clearly. Depending on the instructions given, small sips of water may still be allowed up to a certain point before the procedure.

On the day of the appointment, patients can usually expect paperwork, a review of their medical history, and a consent discussion. The procedure itself is then explained, including what may happen during the test and what the possible risks are. Sedation may be offered to help patients feel more relaxed and comfortable.

During a colonoscopy, a doctor passes a thin scope through the anus and into the rectum and colon to examine the bowel lining. Air may be introduced to improve visibility, and the images are viewed on a monitor during the procedure. A colonoscopy is often completed in less than an hour.

During a gastroscopy, patients are usually asked to lie on their side while the scope is passed through the mouth, down the oesophagus, and into the stomach and duodenum. Images from the camera appear on a monitor so the doctor can examine the area. The test is usually brief and often takes less than 15 minutes.

Discomfort is one of the biggest concerns for many first-time patients. With sedation, many people report little to no discomfort during a colonoscopy. During a gastroscopy, patients may still feel gagging, bloating, or the urge to burp, but the procedure is not generally described as painful.

Some steps may also be carried out during the procedure if needed. Doctors may take biopsies during both colonoscopy and gastroscopy to investigate certain findings more closely. During a colonoscopy, polyps may also be removed at the same time.

Recovery is usually short, but it is still something patients should plan for. After a colonoscopy, patients may spend some time in recovery while the effects of sedation wear off. Some may feel groggy, bloated, or mildly crampy before going home later the same day. After a gastroscopy, patients are also usually monitored until they are awake and ready to leave.

If sedation is used, patients are generally advised not to drive, drink alcohol, operate machinery, or make important decisions for the rest of the day. They may also be asked to have someone take them home and stay with them for a period afterward.

Some after-effects are considered normal for a short time. After a colonoscopy, patients may have temporary gas, bloating, or cramping. After a gastroscopy, mild throat discomfort, nausea, bloating, or belching may happen before symptoms settle.

Results do not always come all at once. Some findings may be discussed before the patient leaves, but biopsy results usually take longer because tissue samples need to be reviewed in a lab. That means full results may only be available after several days.

Both procedures are commonly performed and are generally considered low risk, but patients are still advised to watch for warning signs after going home. Medical attention is usually recommended if severe pain, fever, ongoing bleeding, vomiting blood, worsening chest pain, or worsening abdominal pain develops after the procedure.

About Curasia

Curasia Endoscopy is a Singapore healthcare practice that provides endoscopy to the general public, including gastroscopies and colonoscopies, through day surgery facilities. The organisation says it works with its clinical staff to support a more seamless patient experience.

Contact:

Curasia Endoscopy Centre

clinic@curasia.com

https://www.curasia.com/

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