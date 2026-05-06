Spectacle Hut launched Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses across Singapore on 20 April, bringing two major smart eyewear lines into its retail network.

Singapore becomes the first Southeast Asia market to offer the latest Ray Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses.” — EssilorLuxottica Press Release

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectacle Hut launched Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses across Singapore on 20 April, bringing two major smart eyewear lines into its retail network at the same time. The launch gave customers a chance to explore the category through in-store demos, guided product discovery, and updated online information designed to make the new technology easier to understand. The wider market rollout was also significant for Singapore, which EssilorLuxottica and Meta have identified as the first Southeast Asian market to offer the latest Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses.

A New Step for Smart Eyewear in Singapore

For Spectacle Hut, the launch marked an important expansion into AI-enabled eyewear, while keeping the customer experience grounded in something familiar: the ability to try products in person before deciding. Rather than asking shoppers to understand smart glasses only through product descriptions, the retailer positioned the category as something that can be tested, compared, and experienced firsthand. This approach reflects the growing interest in eyewear that blends style, convenience, and connected features into a single product.

Spectacle Hut’s online rollout supported that same goal. Its website now includes dedicated pages for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Vanguard, and Oakley Meta HSTN, giving customers a central place to review features, compare styles, and learn more before or after visiting a store. Together, the digital and in-store launch was designed to make the smart eyewear category feel more accessible to everyday shoppers in Singapore.

Ray-Ban Meta Brings Smart Features to Everyday Wear

Ray-Ban Meta gave Spectacle Hut a strong entry point into AI eyewear through one of the world’s most recognisable eyewear brands. According to Spectacle Hut’s Ray-Ban Meta page and the Singapore launch materials, the Gen 2 collection includes Wayfarer, Headliner, and Skyler styles, combining familiar frame design with features such as Meta AI support, hands-free photo and video capture, open-ear audio, voice control, and app-based management. The lineup also brings practical upgrades including an ultra-wide 12MP camera, 3K ultra-HD video, and up to 8 hours of battery life. Two additional Ray-Ban Meta Optical frame designs, Scriber and Blayzer, are also expected to launch on 6 May, expanding the Gen 2 lineup with optical styles designed for prescription wearers.

That mix of style and function was central to the Singapore launch message. Ray-Ban Meta was not presented simply as a new gadget, but as eyewear that can fit more naturally into daily routines, whether for commuting, travel, casual content capture, calls, or listening on the go. For customers who are curious about AI glasses but still want familiar design language, Ray-Ban Meta offers a more approachable first step into the category.

Oakley Meta Adds a More Performance-Led Option

Alongside Ray-Ban Meta, Spectacle Hut also introduced Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Meta Vanguard, giving the launch a broader appeal across both lifestyle and performance use cases. The official Singapore launch release positions Oakley Meta as the next era of Performance AI glasses, while Spectacle Hut’s own product pages describe the range as built around movement, sport, and immersive technology. This gave customers a smart eyewear option that leans more strongly into activity, endurance, and outdoor use.

Oakley Meta HSTN reworks one of Oakley’s most recognisable silhouettes with integrated speakers, a 12MP hands-free camera, open-ear audio, voice and touch controls, and a charging case that can provide up to 48 hours of charging on the go. The official Singapore release also notes that HSTN includes IPX4 water resistance, with select pairs featuring Oakley PRIZM lens technology. Altogether, the model offers a strong balance between bold styling and performance-ready smart features.

Oakley Meta Vanguard pushes even further into the athletic space. Spectacle Hut describes the frame as built for athletes, with a centered ultra-wide 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, PRIZM lenses, Meta AI app integration with Garmin, Strava, and other fitness apps, plus a build designed to handle sweat, water, and demanding conditions. The product page also lists up to 6 hours of continuous audio, 9 hours of daily use, and an additional 36 hours of charging from the case, while the official launch release highlights features such as helmet compatibility, wind noise reduction, a 122-degree field of view, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

In-Store Access Across 14 Spectacle Hut Locations

A major part of the launch was the ability to try the glasses in person. Spectacle Hut’s product pages list 14 locations where customers can experience the collection in store: Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport, Takashimaya, Great World, VivoCity, Plaza Singapura, 313@Somerset, Raffles City, Bugis Junction, Parkway Parade, i12 Katong, Holland Village, IMM Building, and Waterway Point. The authorised retailers document also confirms these 14 Spectacle Hut stores carry both Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta.

By combining a well-known retail footprint with guided product discovery, Spectacle Hut positioned this launch as more than a shelf addition. It presented the arrival of Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta as a customer education moment, one built around hands-on demos, clearer product comparison, and a better understanding of how AI glasses may fit into daily life. With both collections arriving together, Spectacle Hut gave Singapore shoppers an early and practical look at where smart eyewear is heading next.

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