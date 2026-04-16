Attorney General Bonta Defends Temporary Protected Status for Immigrants from Somalia

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Bonta today co-led a coalition of 16 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief opposing the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) unlawful and baseless attempt to strip Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Somali immigrants. TPS is a critical humanitarian program established by Congress in 1990 that allows nationals of designated countries to remain in the United States due to ongoing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or extraordinary and temporary conditions in their home countries. In today’s amicus brief, filed in African Communities Together v. Noem, the attorneys general urge the postponement of termination of Somalia’s TPS designation, as it would cause immediate and irreparable harm by upending the lives of thousands of lawfully present immigrants, tearing apart families and communities, and depriving states of vital economic and social benefits, including impacts on the workforce, public revenues, public health, and public safety.

“Somali TPS holders are not burdens to the states; they are valued neighbors, coworkers, teachers, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and parents. President Trump has repeatedly vilified Somali immigrants, and nothing could be further from the truth,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The truth is Somali immigrants make vital contributions to California and stripping them of legal status would harm our state’s residents, economies, public health, and safety. To revoke these long-standing protections would force families who have established their lives in the U.S. to return to unstable and dangerous conditions. California will continue to fight for TPS holders to not have their legal status unlawfully revoked.”

Somalia’s TPS designation has been repeatedly extended for more than three decades, providing continuous protection to thousands of Somalis who have sought refuge in the United States. However, Somali communities have recently come under attack by our leaders in Washington D.C. In December 2025, DHS launched “Operation Metro Surge,” the largest immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history, resulting in, among other things, widespread constitutional violations, the arrest and detention of children as young as five years old, and two fatal killings of United States citizens in Minneapolis. Against the backdrop of this raid targeting Somalis, DHS announced in January 2026 that Somalia’s TPS designation would be cancelled effective March 17, 2026, placing long-standing residents and families at risk despite their meaningful contributions to our states, and our states’ hard work to welcome them. For example, California historically allocated $10 million annually to provide legal services to TPS holders and will continue to dedicate resources to this important community through its funding for the immigrant community as a whole.

The Trump Administration is attempting to abruptly terminate TPS for Somalia without any evidence that the dangerous conditions in the country have improved and despite the fact that the U.S. State Department continues to classify Somalia as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” country — its highest risk designation. In the amicus brief, the coalition urges the court to prevent the Trump Administration’s termination from going into effect, arguing that the termination of Somalia’s TPS designation is unlawful and will:

Result in irreparable harm to families by stripping members of work authorization, exposing them to the threat of deportation, and causing many, including countless U.S. citizen children, to suffer trauma and hardship from unnecessary forced separation.

Harm states’ economies and workforces, which are enriched by the employment, entrepreneurship, and contributions of Somali TPS holders.

Raise healthcare costs and pose substantial risks to public health.

Impede states’ ability to enforce criminal codes and protect public safety because Somali TPS holders would be less likely to report crime.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to upholding the rights and protections of all Californians, including the nearly 11 million immigrants who call California home. This week, Attorney General Bonta co-led another amicus brief opposing the Trump Administration’s termination of TPS for Haitians and Syrians. He has repeatedly supported challenges to the terminations of TPS for Haitians and Venezuelans, and defended pathways for legal immigration for those fleeing dangerous conditions in their home countries. Attorney General Bonta has secured permanent injunctions blocking the Trump Administration’s attempts to illegally condition homeland security and transportation funding on state participation in immigration enforcement. And he has temporarily blocked the Trump Administration’s efforts to impose cruel new restrictions on access to public benefit programs based on immigration status while litigation continues.

Attorney General Bonta co-led the filing of today’s brief along with the Attorneys General of Minnesota, Massachusetts, and New York. They are joined by the attorneys general of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.