Attorney General Bonta Announces Seizure of 8.5 Million Deadly Doses of Fentanyl in Arcadia, Trafficker Arrested

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a major fentanyl trafficker in Arcadia and the seizure of 8,500,000 potentially deadly dosages of fentanyl with a street value of at least $1.3 million. The California Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted a long-term investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of the fentanyl trafficker along with the seizure of 17 kilograms of powder fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, and a handgun.

“We have arrested another fentanyl trafficker who was poisoning our communities and profiting off addiction. If you traffic fentanyl, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This fight is about more than one criminal. It is about confronting the fentanyl epidemic that has devastated families across our nation. I would like to thank my team, for investigating and prosecuting this case. Their dedication to eradicating fentanyl is saving countless lives one bust at a time.”

The trafficker was arrested while transporting fentanyl and cocaine which are suspected to have originated in Mexico. This case is being prosecuted by DOJ and the charges include possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Since April 2022, the California DOJ has seized approximately 17,336,765 fentanyl pills, 7,167 pounds of powder, and made over 621 arrests related to fentanyl. In 2023, DOJ developed the Fentanyl Enforcement Program in response to an emerging California fentanyl epidemic. The Fentanyl Enforcement Program houses three teams in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Dublin, California. The goal of the Fentanyl Enforcement Program is to identify and dismantle fentanyl distribution organizations throughout California.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Here is a copy of the criminal complaint.

Here are photos of the seizure:

Photo 1

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