American Solution Store Expands Global Micro-Lending Efforts Through Kiva

Micro-lending initiatives support entrepreneurs across multiple countries, contributing to global economic activity.

Company supports entrepreneurs across six countries through micro-loans, helping generate reliable income and encouraging broader participation.

Through platforms like Kiva, a global micro-lending platform, even modest contributions can help create real opportunities for individuals building livelihoods around the world.” — R. Harmon, Creative Director, American Solution Store

UPSTATE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Solution Store , an independent e-commerce retailer focused on practical, solution-oriented products and digital resources , announced its ongoing participation in global micro-lending through Kiva , supporting small business owners across multiple regions.Through its lending activity, the company has contributed to entrepreneurs in several countries, with current distribution including the Philippines (45.45%), Ecuador (18.18%), and Kenya, Colombia, Madagascar, and Rwanda (each 9.09%). These loans support individuals working in agriculture, transportation, retail, and small-scale local enterprises.Unlike traditional charitable models, the micro-loan system enables funds to be repaid and re-lent, creating a sustainable cycle of financial support and long-term economic participation.One example includes a loan to Leonilo, an entrepreneur in the Philippines working in transportation, supported through the Kiva platform. Access to funding helps individuals maintain income-generating activities and contribute to local economic stability. The company’s contributions are made through the platform.“We’ve always believed that practical solutions shouldn’t stop at products,” said R. Harmon, Creative Director of American Solution Store. “Through platforms like Kiva, a global micro-lending platform, even modest contributions can help create real opportunities for individuals building livelihoods around the world.”Kiva operates in more than 70 countries and enables individuals and organizations to support underserved entrepreneurs through crowdfunded loans. The platform provides transparency into how funds are used, allowing lenders to see the real-world impact of their contributions.American Solution Store views this initiative as a natural extension of its core philosophy—focusing on functionality, accessibility, and problem-solving not only in its product offerings, but also in its broader global engagement.The company plans to continue expanding its participation in micro-lending efforts as part of its long-term vision.American Solution Store encourages broader participation in accessible micro-lending initiatives, highlighting how even small contributions can collectively support entrepreneurs and local economies worldwide.About American Solution StoreAmerican Solution Store is an independent e-commerce retailer offering a curated selection of practical products and digital resources designed to simplify everyday life. The company emphasizes functionality, accessibility, and solution-based design across multiple categories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.