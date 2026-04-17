Lacey Shelby to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lacey Shelby, entrepreneur and mother of four, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building a thriving beauty brand while balancing motherhood.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Shelby will explore how she scaled Hey Hottie Cosmetics from a single product launch to a line of over 45 custom beauty products, alongside opening an upscale salon and storefront in Fort Worth, Texas. She breaks down how integrating purpose, intention, and strategic growth can empower women to pursue business success without compromising family life.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on balancing entrepreneurship with motherhood while building a brand that inspires confidence and visibility.Lacey’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/lacey-shelby63917670

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