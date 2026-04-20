HeyGears Unveils One-Stop 3D Printing Solutions for Elastomer, Transparent & Engineering Applications at RAPID+TCT 2026

HeyGears showcases its cutting-edge elastomer 3D printing solution at RAPID+TCT 2026 and proven applications in footwear, sports protection, and health wearables

HeyGears unveiled 3D printing solutions for elastomer, transparent and engineering materials, offering scalable, repeatable production for end-use applications.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeyGears presented its latest one-stop 3D printing production solutions at RAPID + TCT 2026, held April 14–16 in Boston. HeyGears spotlighted a production-ready portfolio spanning elastomer, transparent, and engineering applications, with a focus on helping manufacturers move from design to reliable end-use production.

Reflex 2, Reflex 2 Pro, and Reflex Max 3D printers are equipped with printing strategies tailored for transparent, elastomer and engineering solutions. Automated post-processing equipment including Wash Max and Cure Max complete the workflow, allowing users to move more efficiently from print to finished part. To enable scalable production, HeyGears enables a one-stop production workflow powered by HeyGears Blueprint software, which connects pre-processing, printing, and post-processing for best results.

HeyGears presented its elastomer materials and proven applications in footwear, sports protection, and health wearables. Backed by a fully integrated one-stop production solution covering 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and post-processing, HeyGears demonstrated its capability to scale and deliver industrialized 3D printed elastomer applications.

HeyGears has built strong expertise in elastomer materials, supported by robust R&D and a diverse material library. Among the elastomer materials that were on display, RE40 delivers a soft, silicone-like feel with low odor, skin-friendly properties, and strong detail resolution, making it suitable for products such as hearing aids, custom-fit earbud shells, and robotic skin. The production-grade elastomer resin RE70 offers high elasticity and tear resistance. It is ideal for mass-producible elastomer applications, including footwear, damping parts, flexible tools, wearables, electronics and medical anatomical models. RE80, an 80A high-rebound elastomer resin, is designed for applications that require stronger structural support. In lattice designs, it can reduce weight by up to 30% compared with RE70, making it a strong fit for whole shoes, shoe midsoles, and flexible fixtures.

HeyGears also introduced its one-stop 3D printing production solution for transparent parts. Built to address persistent challenges in transparent 3D printing, the solution is designed to improve clarity, yellowing resistance, while delivering glossy, high-clarity results from model design through post-processing. PAT10 High-Transparent resin offers up to 88.5% light transmittance, acrylic-like clarity, aging resistance, and skin-friendly performance for applications such as consumer electronics components, wearable designs and transparent figurines. PAF10 Clear resin combines 82% transparency with flexible durability, supporting use cases including model making and industrial prototyping. For post-processing, UltraGlaze ClearG115 Gloss Glaze enhances transparency while adding UV aging resistance, and skin-safe performance. These materials are designed to support diverse needs across consumer products, creative designs, and industrial prototyping scenarios.

HeyGears also showcased its engineering solution for functional industrial use, extending its material portfolio to applications that demand greater mechanical strength. In this area, PAU20 resin is suited for structural parts, fixtures, and tooling intended for end use, while PAH270 resin is designed for high-temperature applications such as injection molds, jigs, and fixtures.

With its latest showcase at RAPID + TCT 2026, HeyGears underscored a broader direction for additive manufacturing: not just printing parts, but enabling repeatable, application-specific production.

To learn more about HeyGears products, visit www.heygears.com or contact contact@heygears.com.

HeyGears Transparent Solution delivers a complete workflow for producing premium transparent parts with greater consistency and efficiency.

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