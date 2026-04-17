Kripicard Launches Global Virtual USDT Card for Creators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The use of cryptocurrency worldwide is steadily increasing. But paying with tokens in daily life can still be complicated. Particularly, global merchants face certain restrictions.Kripicard’s virtual crypto credit card makes this easier. It is the latest way to help users spend their assets in the same way as traditional bank cards. It is designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.Many crypto debit cards that simply convert tokens into fiat at checkout. On the opposite side, Kripicard offers a true crypto credit card experience backed by cryptocurrency holdings. In detail, Kripicard supports major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC.At the point of purchase, your crypto is instantly converted into fiat at competitive market rates. The card is accepted worldwide, including second and third-world countries, across millions of merchants and online platforms.Instead of requiring you to preload funds, Kripicard extends a credit line based on your crypto collateral. You can spend now and settle later, just like with traditional credit cards. For businesses, cardholders can access liquidity without forcing the immediate liquidation of crypto assets.Companies can issue multiple cards to employees. Hence, they can set spending limits and track expenses in real time. The progress makes Kripicard not just a payment solution but also a financial management tool for organizations dealing with both fiat and crypto.Users can get 3D Secure, biometric authentication, and instant transaction alerts. The lock/unlock mechanism of these crypto credit cards works instantly. It is possible to even create virtual cards for specific transactions.Kripicard’s crypto credit cards expands its limits. It works seamlessly with Apple Pay and Google Pay. It's a convenient factor for mobile-first users in Asian and African countries.For everyday users, Kripicard’s crypto credit card solves the biggest challenge of crypto adoption: which is spending flexibility. Users simply do not need to manually convert crypto into fiat before shopping. The card works across borders, perfect for subscriptions, travel, and online services.Besides, they provide a credit line without relying on traditional banks. empowering those underserved by conventional financial systems. Competitive conversion rates (with fee structures) act as the perfect way to reduce hidden costs.Businesses in lower GDP country often face hurdles when integrating crypto into daily operations. Kripicard came into the market to solve these pain points. Companies can leverage crypto holdings without selling them outright. It’s effective in preserving long-term investment strategies.Also, real-time dashboards on the crypto credit card simplify accounting and compliance. Organizations can issue cards to staff for travel, subscriptions, or procurement, with customizable limits. It could enable Indian businesses to transact with international partners smoothly with no delays.In the market, there are cryptocurrency cards like Cryptomus, Uquid, and PlasBit that focus on debit-style spending. Kripicard’s credit-backed model makes it unique. Their crypto credit card combines the flexibility of a credit card for both individuals and businesses, a scalable solution.The crypto card that works best for you depends on how you use your money. If you want simple debit-style spending, you can use it. It is also usable when you’re looking for company use, such as credit-backed liquidity, business scalability, and global usability.Since the launch of Kripicard’s crypto credit card in March 2026. It becomes a functional financial tool that empowers both personal lifestyles and business growth.About Crypto Credit CardKripicard’s new “Crypto Credit Card” is an easy, convenient card supported by all popular blockchains and currencies. Users can use the car and trade digital assets instantly at over 90 million merchants worldwide. The overall system removes delay and connects crypto holdings and bank-based real-world transactions.website: https://kripicard.com

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