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DED Awards Additional $1.5 Million of Community Development Block Grant Funds

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded an additional $1,511,530 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to support projects in three communities through the 2025 Public Works opportunities.

Funding for these awards comes from the state’s 2025 CDBG allocation and carryover from prior years. No additional funding cycles are planned for the 2025 CDBG program year. DED continues to accept applications through the open cycles of the CDBG Tourism Development and Economic Development funding opportunities. The next application cycle for all other CDBG categories is planned to open in July 2026.

The CDBG program provides funds to help communities take on projects that enhance local vitality, public health and safety, economic well-being, and quality of life. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DED administers the CDBG program on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. The entitlement communities of Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, and Grand Island administer the CDBG program in their own areas.

The awardees are listed below, along with their funding amount and a brief project description.

2025 CDBG Public Works Program Awardees

  • Fullerton ($601,250) to complete a street improvement project, including ADA sidewalks and drainage improvements.
  • McLean ($615,280) to complete a street improvement project.
  • Virginia ($295,000) to complete a street improvement project, including ADA sidewalks.

For additional information about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg or contact Nicole Bartels at nicole.bartels@nebraska.gov.

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DED Awards Additional $1.5 Million of Community Development Block Grant Funds

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