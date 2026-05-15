Department of Economic Development to Host Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application Webinar for 2026-2027 Program Year

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. CT to review application guidelines for the upcoming Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program year. DED will distribute funds through six funding opportunities: Downtown Revitalization, Economic Development, Planning, Public Works-Infrastructure, Public Works-Facilities, and Tourism Development. During the upcoming webinar, DED will cover grant funding opportunities, eligibility requirements, deadlines, criteria, and the submission process through its grant management system.

The webinar is free and open to the public. It is intended to inform and assist applicants planning to seek CDBG funding for the July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, program year. For more information on grant eligibility and requirements, visit the DED website: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg/. The 2026 CDBG Application guidelines will be posted in early June.

DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities in non-entitlement areas statewide. This includes all communities except Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island, which receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The primary objectives of the CDBG program are to support communities in providing decent, affordable housing; to create suitable living environments; and to expand economic opportunities, with a focus on benefiting low- and moderate-income individuals.

Register for 2026-27 Program Year CDBG Application Guideline Webinar

Please direct questions or requests for sensory accommodations—including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials—to Gina Doose, Economic Development Consultant, at gina.doose@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4668.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, o gina.doose@nebraska.gov.