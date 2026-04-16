Extreme drought expands in North Carolina

Drought conditions continue to increase in severity across North Carolina. Thirty counties are now experiencing extreme drought, and most counties are experiencing severe or moderate drought, according to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC).

“Near record heat, negligible rain and increased water demand is going to accelerate the decline in river and lake levels over the next few weeks,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. “Reservoir systems are starting to see the impact of increased demand and low inflows.”

For counties in extreme drought, or D3, conditions, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plan and adhere to water use reduction measures. They must report weekly water use and conservation status online through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resource’s Local Water Supply Plan website .

The public should check with their local water supply system for any information on water use restrictions that might be in place. The N.C. Forest Service’s ban on all open burning remains in effect until further notice.

Based on data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center , many rain gage stations in the state are reporting their top five lowest rainfall amounts since the beginning of the year. A rainfall station at Raleigh-Durham International Airport recorded the lowest rainfall total, year-to-date, on Wednesday across a 140-year period. Many streams and rivers are at all-time low levels, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

“In February, it looked like we might see a shift in the dryness that started last August, but it was only a brief respite,” Albertin said. “We saw low rainfall statewide in March, and April is also shaping up to be a record setter for low precipitation.”

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by DWR. DMAC members meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation’s drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday.

To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.