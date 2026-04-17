WISPR Systems’ SkyScout 2+ Earns Blue UAS List

WISPR Systems’ SkyScout 2+ WISPR Systems’ SkyScout 2+ WISPR Systems’ SkyScout 2+

Approval Validates Platform for Federal and Public Safety Deployment

With SkyScout 2+, agencies don’t have to compromise between cybersecurity assurance and field performance.” — John McArthur, Chief Revenue Officer at WISPR Systems

BATESVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISPR Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of secure unmanned aircraft systems, announced today that its SkyScout 2+ has been approved for inclusion on the Blue UAS list, reinforcing the platform’s readiness for deployment across federal, public safety, and regulated commercial operations. The Defense Contract Management Agency's (DCMA) Blue UAS Cleared List evaluates unmanned aircraft systems for cybersecurity, supply chain security, and operational integrity.Blue UAS approval reflects rigorous evaluation of the platform’s cybersecurity safeguards, supply chain integrity, system architecture, and operational reliability. Inclusion on the list streamlines federal procurement while providing infrastructure, utility, and enterprise operators added assurance that SkyScout 2+ meets stringent security and compliance standards.“Blue UAS approval removes a significant barrier for federal and public safety agencies that need secure, NDAA-compliant systems they can deploy immediately,” said John McArthur, Chief Revenue Officer at WISPR Systems. “With SkyScout 2+, agencies don’t have to compromise between cybersecurity assurance and field performance. This designation accelerates procurement and reinforces our commitment to building mission-ready platforms in the United States.”Operators no longer have to choose between compliance and performance. This platform provides both.Built for Secure, Reliable DeploymentSkyScout 2+ was engineered with compliance and operational resilience at its core. The platform incorporates AES-256 encrypted communications, vetted domestically sourced components, hardened system architecture, and secure U.S.-based design, assembly, and lifecycle support.This foundation enables trusted deployment for federally funded programs, public safety missions, infrastructure inspection, and other regulated environments.Performance Without CompromiseBeyond its compliance architecture, SkyScout 2+ delivers field-ready performance across demanding operational environments. The platform features long-range obstacle detection with precision terrain following, EMI protection for high-interference operations, and intelligent power and thermal management for sustained missions in extreme conditions. Its WISPR SkyBoss™ controller provides AES-256 encrypted transmission, IP55 protection, and extended runtime.Strengthening Procurement ConfidenceBlue UAS inclusion streamlines federal procurement and supports organizations that must meet NDAA and cybersecurity compliance standards.The SkyScout 2+ is available now through WISPR Systems and authorized distributors.For more information, visit: https://wisprsystems.com/compliance/ About WISPR SystemsWISPR Systems designs and manufactures American-made drone technology built for secure, reliable operations across federal, public safety, infrastructure, energy, transportation, and enterprise sectors.Founded in 2016 in Batesville, Mississippi, the company developed a platform that allows operators to maintain compliance while optimizing performance.

WISPR Systems’ SkyScout 2+

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