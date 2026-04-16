BRIDGE Data Migration Update: April 16, 2026

As we move forward with the transition from TieNet to Infinite Campus, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) would like to provide clarity regarding which documents and data will be migrated during this process.

NDDPI is currently working to bring over student education records from TieNet in a PDF format. These records will be migrated for students who were enrolled during the 2023–2024, 2024–2025, and 2025–2026 school years. In addition to these PDFs, NDDPI is collaborating with Infinite Campus to migrate roughly 20 selected live data fields, including but not limited to:

Initial IEP date

Last comprehensive assessment

Initial evaluation date

Exit date

Educational environment settings

Primary and secondary disabilities

Special education status

Currently, NDDPI has decided not to migrate information directly from IEP documents or IWAR documents. This decision is based on best practice and compliance, to ensure accuracy of the plans and to individualize students’ IEPs yearly (34 CFR 300.324(b)(1). The redesign of the IEP and evaluation process in Infinite Campus was intentional to better meet the needs of North Dakota. Please remember, reference-based access to TieNet will remain in place until April 2027.

We appreciate your patience and collaboration as we work through this transition, and we remain committed to supporting you and your teams throughout implementation.

If you have any questions, please reach out to our BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.