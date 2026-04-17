Snaile Lockers Appoints New CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESnaile Announces CEO Transition to Support Next Phase of GrowthToronto, ON — April 14, 2026 — Snaile today announced a planned leadership transition to support the company’s next phase of growth across North America and its long-term strategic priorities.Jonathan Szucs will step down as Chief Executive Officer and remains a shareholder, said Jonathan Szucs. “I look forward to supporting the company as it enters this next chapter.”Matthew Bassett has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer. Bassett will provide continuity of leadership while the company executes current initiatives and optimizes long-term leadership alignment. “Snaile has built a resilient platform that enables continued execution and growth,” said Matthew Bassett. “Our priorities remain supporting partners, delivering consistent deployments, and advancing the company’s expansion across North America.”Snaile will continue to operate consistently across deployments, partnerships, and core business functions. The company’s strategic direction, operating model, and leadership team remain focused on delivering results for customers and partners.About SnaileSnaile is Canada’s leading provider of fully integrated smart parcel locker systems for retail, pharmacies, offices, campuses, commercial properties, and multi-residential buildings in 100+ towns and cities nationwide. Proudly Canadian, Snaile designs, manufactures, assembles, installs, and services its solutions domestically. Our lockers are built for Canada’s climate (rated to −40 °C), certified to Canadian electrical standards, PIPEDA-compliant, and ISO 27001 certified for data security. Snaile provides dedicated onboarding support, 24/7 bilingual phone and web support, and next-business-day onsite service when required.Please contact Tara RashedCheif Financial Officer416 799 3589Snaile Inc.

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